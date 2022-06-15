Tom Zirpoli: After decades in academia, it’s time to become ‘Grandpa’ | COMMENTARY

After 26 years, effective June 30, I will retire from my responsibilities at McDaniel College and Target Community & Educational Services, Inc. I will give up my titles of Laurence J. Adams Endowed Chair in Special Education and president and CEO of Target, Inc. My new title will be “Grandpa” to our first grandchild who I will help care for while our daughter starts her medical residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview campus.

It has been a wonderful 26 years with many challenges, but also many accomplishments and fond memories. They say that life is all about relationships and that is certainly the case in the world of work. When I look back 26 years, I can certainly see how my relationships with others influenced my professional and personal growth.

Professionally, I’ve learned that the most important thing you can do as a leader is hire employees who are smarter than you and who will make you look good. Also, support your team and provide them with the things they need to do their job. Then, get out of their way. I pride myself on putting together an amazing leadership team at Target, Inc. Most are young women who are doing amazing work within a challenging field. Each day they change the lives of individuals with disabilities. From residential to vocational to personal and family support services, the employees at Target, Inc. make a difference.

The pandemic, of course, was challenging. Providing 24/7 care to people with developmental disabilities with the constant threat of COVID-19 outbreaks put our employees to the ultimate test. I’m proud to say that they accepted the challenge. More than 85% of our employees lined up to get vaccinated along with 95% of our clients. Today, Target, Inc. is stronger than ever. I am grateful for their dedication and hard work, and will miss interacting with them on a daily basis.

My work at McDaniel College was also challenging and rewarding. I had great opportunities to teach and write. I was asked to serve in interim administrative positions, which offered me great opportunities to make a difference for some of our academic programs, our faculty, and staff. I wish our new college president, Dr. Julia Jasken, the very best. She is smart and has strong people skills. I know that she will reconnect the college with our local community.

I remember former provost and college president, Dr. Joan Coley, talking to me on the phone 26 years ago and trying to recruit me to McDaniel College and Westminster. At the time I was a tenured faculty in the Gifted and Special Education program at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dr. Coley supported me and my family as we made the transition to Maryland and McDaniel. She frequently found the time from her busy schedule to take me to lunch and check on how we were doing. She knew how to build relationships with each member of her McDaniel team and beyond. We trusted her and knew she respected us. I learned so much about leadership by watching her.

It is interesting how the decisions you make in life have profound implications for you and your family. If we didn’t move from St. Paul to Westminster, my children would not have met their significant others — who we love — and I would not be the grandfather of our amazing grandson. So, yes, it all worked out and thank you, Dr. Coley, for the life-changing job offer.

My life has been blessed with great family, good friends, and good luck. As I move forward with different goals and priorities, I look forward to my work on the board at Carroll Hospital and my volunteer work there.

To my readers, I’m happy to say that I will continue to write this column. I believe we all need to do what we can to defend our American democracy, currently under attack. This column is my small contribution.

As Vice President Al Gore famously said in 2000 as he showed Republicans how to concede a presidential race with honor and grace, “It’s time for me to go.”

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.