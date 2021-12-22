Top Zirpoli: What time is it? The answer could affect your performance. | COMMENTARY

Daniel Pink wrote an interesting book titled, “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing,” (Riverhead Books, 2018) which explored the research into how a simple independent variable — the time of day — affects our emotions, decisions, and judgment.
For example, Pink outlined a study from the journal Science by sociologists Michael Macy and Scott Golder, who, with the help of a computer program, studied 500 million tweets from 2.4 million people across the globe for over two years. They measured people’s emotions as expressed by words of “positive affect” (enthusiasm, confidence, and alertness) and “negative effect” (anger, lethargy, and guilt) to see how these tweets changed across the day. Interestingly, they found that the patterns of emotions in these tweets changed as the day progressed, regardless of variables such as home country or race.
They found that, “Positive affect — language revealing that tweeters felt active, engaged, and hopeful —generally rose in the morning, plummeted in the afternoon, and climbed back up again in the early evening.” Pink found that people’s performance — the ability to get things right — was also influenced by the time of day. Thus, if students were tested throughout the day, they “were much more likely to get it right earlier in the day than later” and “worsened as the hours ticked by” in the afternoon.
Pink writes about other studies testing this theory that people’s moods and decision-making abilities are influenced by the time of day. For example, he looked at business leaders, educators, students, and even medical providers.
In a study on how the time of day impacts decisions by jurors, researchers found that the ability to “rationally evaluate evidence was greater early in the day” and decreased throughout the afternoon even as test jurors were provided with the same evidence in the morning vs. the afternoon.
In a study of parole boards in Israel, researchers found that “early in the day, judges ruled in favor of prisoners about 65% of the time. But as the morning wore on, that rate declined.” After a lunch break, however, the early afternoon approval rate returned to the 65% level but then declined significantly throughout the afternoon to about 10%. After a midafternoon break, the approval returned to 65% but declined even faster for the rest of the workday. In summary, if you want to receive parole, have your case heard in the early morning or immediately after lunch or a parole board break.
The same results were found in student testing. In a study of two million students in Denmark, researchers looked at the results of annual standardized tests given over a four-year period. The students who took the test in the morning consistently scored higher than the students who took the same test in the afternoon. Researchers found that “for every hour later in the day the tests were administered, scores fell a little more.” Studies in the United States found the same results with, for example, students taking math classes in the morning compared to students taking math classes in the afternoon. The morning classes consistently scored higher on standardized math tests.
Pink outlines similar results for medical providers. He points to a study at Duke Medical Center of 90,000 surgeries performed there and found that anesthesiologists had “adverse events” in 4.2% of their cases after 3 p.m. compared to only about 1% percent of cases performed at 9 a.m. Perhaps it is a good thing that many surgeries are performed in the morning.
The time of day seems to impact even little decisions. For example, Pink cites studies finding that medical providers are 10% less likely to wash their hands before seeing patients in the afternoon compared to morning hours. In more important decisions, however, doctors are more likely to find colon cancer when conducting colonoscopies in the morning vs. the afternoon. In fact, Pink points out that “every hour that passed resulted in a nearly 5 percent reduction in polyp detection.”
All is not lost, however, for afternoon education and work. Pink outlines the power of a real lunch break and other “restorative breaks” provided in the midday and throughout the afternoon in restoring our abilities and skills to near morning levels. In going back to the Danish studies, for example, researchers found that if you give students a 20- to 30-minute break “to eat, play, and chat before afternoon tests, their scores did not decline.” And they do even better if you give them a good break — every hour — throughout the afternoon.
For workers, a real lunch break that includes actually leaving your desk and getting away from the office, compared to eating lunch at your desk, makes a significant difference in afternoon work performance. Thus, supervisors should encourage breaks in the afternoon to maintain production.
This, of course, is a quick summary of a 258-page book. I encourage educators and other workers to check out how the time of day and the type of breaks we take may impact our work and the work of others, especially our schoolchildren.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.