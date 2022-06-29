Tom Zirpoli: How would life be under Republican control? Look to Texas | COMMENTARY

If you want to see the future of the United States under Republican Party rule, just look at Texas. During the state party’s recent biennial convention, Republican delegates gave us a glimpse of their vision for the future.

First, they disavowed the will of the American voters and declared that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected.” One gets the impression that if former President Donald Trump told these delegates that their parents were illegitimate America citizens who immigrated from another planet, they would pass a resolution disavowing their parents. To be a true Republican these days, you must be mindless without the ability to discern fact from fiction.

The Republican delegation members voted to teach schoolchildren that life begins at conception and “to learn about the humanity of the preborn child.” Interestingly, they don’t say anything about the humanity of the born child. Instead, they focus on what teachers should and should not teach in their state. Teachers should not teach anything about gender identify or sexuality. The delegates also voted to forbid teachers from discussing race in the classroom because it makes white people uncomfortable. They should, however, be sure to teach the “scientific challenges” to evolution and climate change.

Homosexuality was defined by the delegates as “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and they refused to allow Log Cabin Republicans – a small group of gay Republicans – to have a booth at their convention. This begs the question: How in the world can you be gay, or have a gay family member, and continue to belong to a political party that identifies you or your family members as “abnormal” and actively works to disavow your/their very existence?

Under Republican rule in Texas, the delegates voted to repeal all hate crimes. Also, all Confederate monuments should be protected or restored.

This is the same Texas where Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered child welfare authorities to investigate parents for child abuse if their one of their children happens to be trans or are seeking gender-affirming medical treatment.

This is the same Texas where a Black principal in the city of Colleyville was asked by district administrators to take down a picture of him kissing his white wife that he had posted on Facebook. That principle was later pushed to resign.

This is the same Texas where one state legislature ordered the banning of 850 books that were, according to Kathryn Joyce of Salon, “most written by women, LGBTQ people or people of color, and asked school districts across Texas to check for those titles and to identify any other books about sexuality or topics that might make students feel bad about their sex or race.”

Just imagine how safe the United States would be if Republicans were as concerned about the dangers of guns as they were of the dangers of books. But for these Republican delegates, even talking about gun control will get them in trouble. They voted to rebuke Republican Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn after he voted to expand background checks for gun buyers younger than 21 years of age.

For Republicans, keeping 18-year-olds with mental health issues from purchasing automatic weapons is a violation of their individual rights. But telling them what to read, when to give birth, and who they can love is totally up to Republican government regulation.

Texas Republicans also voted to repeal federal income taxes, property taxes, estate taxes, and business taxes. In other words, the country, under Republican rule, would be broke.

We will also be sick because, according to these Texas Republicans, parents would have the “inalienable right to refuse vaccinations.” So, I wonder, how many children will die from preventable diseases under GOP control? Like I said, the delegates don’t say anything about the value of the born child, just the unborn child.

Interestingly, and seemingly randomly, they also voted to oppose the development of more pedestrian, bike lanes, and mass transit avenues to replace roads. Also, they voted to abolish the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank. I’m not sure they know what the Federal Reserve or the Central Bank do, but ignorance is bliss for these Texas Republicans.

They also decided that any federal law that they don’t like “should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified.” On this last note, Republicans in Texas are clearly not sure if they want to remain Americans. They approved the statement, “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto” during “the 2023 general election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.”

On this last note, Texas, you have my full support.

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.