Tom Zirpoli: Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book offers much-needed insight on nation’s children | COMMENTARY

The Annie E. Casey Foundation, based in Baltimore, publishes its annual Kids Count Data Book providing readers with an update on the state of our children nationally and by state. It is informative, interesting, and free.

The Casey Foundation organizes the data into four main categories. Each category includes data on four indicators for 16 total data points. The categories and indicators are Economic Well-Being (poverty, parental employment, housing and teens in school or working); Education (preschool opportunities, reading proficiency, math proficiency and high school graduation rates); Health (low birth-weight babies, children without health insurance, child and teen deaths and overweight or obesity rates); and Family and Community (single-parent families, parental education, living in high poverty neighborhoods and teen births).

Advertisement

Under the Economic Well-Being category, all four indicators improved compared to previous years. Importantly, the number of children living in poverty was down to 17% in the most recent report (2016-20) compared to 21% in the years between 2008 and 2012. According to the U.S. Census Report, child poverty has since decreased to 15.3 percent in 2021. The expansion of the Child Tax Credit and other anti-poverty programs provided during the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to these decreases.

Children performed worse in only one of the four indicators in the Education category. Young children (ages 3 & 4) not in school increased from 52% in 2008-12 to 53% in the latest report (2016-20). It is sad, I believe, that our rich nation does not provide appropriate and affordable preschool opportunities to all of our nation’s young children. This would not only benefit our children, but also millions of working parents.

Advertisement

One important education indicator, high school graduation rates, showed significant improvement from 79% in 2010-11 to 86% in 2019. However, further research shows that local school districts in some states may be inflating their data.

Under the category of Health, our nation’s children are doing worse in three of the four indicators: low birth-weight babies increased from 8.1% in 2010 to 8.2% in 2020. According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, this increase “is primarily due to the greater numbers of multiple birth babies who are more likely to be born early and weigh less. Over half of multiple birth babies have low birth weight compared with only about 6 percent of single birth babies.”

In a second Health indicator, children and teens who are overweight or obese increased from 31% in 2016-17 to 32% in 2019-20. Child and teen deaths also increased from 26 per 100,000 in 2010 to 28 per 100,000 in 2020. This last indicator was affected by COVID-19. By July 2020, according to the report, more than 1,600 children had died from COVID-19 infections.

Significantly, the number of children not covered by health insurance dropped to an all-time low of 55 thanks to The Affordable Care Act.

Teen birth rates, found in the Family and Community category, were a real bright spot in the report. Teen birth rates decreased from 34% in 2010 to 15% percent in 2020. Teen births have been decreasing among 15- to 19-year-olds since 1957 when “teen birth rates peaked,” according to the National Center for Health Statistics. The difference between now and then, according to the NCHS, is that in 1960 an estimated 85 percent of teen mothers were married. Today, 89% of teen mothers are unmarried.

There are many variables related to the decrease in birth rates among teens. However, the availability of sex education and access to various methods of birth control are significant factors.

In state-by-state comparisons, looking across all four categories, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Minnesota were the top three states overall for children. The bottom three were Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico. Maryland came in at 19th place overall.

Economically, Nebraska, North Dakota and Minnesota were the top three states for children. New Mexico, Mississippi and Louisiana were at the bottom. Maryland came in at 16th place.

Advertisement

Under the Education category, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut were the top states for children. Louisiana, Alaska and New Mexico were at the bottom. Maryland was in 18th place nationally.

In the Health category, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont were the top places for children, while Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi were the worst. Maryland came in 18th place.

In the category of Family and Community, the top three states were Utah, New Hampshire and Vermont. In this category, New Mexico, Louisiana and Mississippi were at the bottom. Maryland was in 21st place.

Race continues to be a significant variable in the well-being of our nation’s children. One out of three African-American children lives in poverty, significantly higher than white children. More that 80% of African-American children are not proficient in reading (in 4th grade) and Math (in 8th grade) and 20% of them are not graduating from high school on time. More than 60% (64%) of African American children live in single-parent families compared to the national rate of 34% , as reported by the Casey Foundation.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. E-mail him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.