Tom Zirpoli: GOP rediscover democracy in Virginia | COMMENTARY

Still, Republicans in Congress continue to block a vote on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights bill that would, as they did in Virginia, expand voting access to all Americans, regardless of their home state. Indeed, an American’s right to vote should not depend on which state they live in or which political party is in control. The bill has come to a vote four times this year and all but one Republican, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a co-sponsor of a watered-down version of the bill, have voted against even bringing the bill for a vote.