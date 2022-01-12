Tom Zirpoli: For many Republicans, truth is the enemy | COMMENTARY

The truth is always the first casualty for want-to-be dictators. The truth is now the enemy for many in the Republican Party. You can see it today when they talk about masks and vaccines, just as we saw it, as activist Rebecca Solnit, writing in The New York Times, reminds us: “When called upon to believe that Barack Obama was really born in Kenya … when encouraged to believe that the 2012 Sandy Hook murder of twenty children and six adults was a hoax … when urged to believe that Hillary Clinton was trafficking children in the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor.” And when told, falsely, that millions of undocumented people voted in 2020 or that millions of immigrants crossed the Texas border during the current administration. Then, of course, there is the Big Lie, that Trump won the 2020 election, an election he lost by more than 7 million votes.