Tom Zirpoli: GOP embraces authoritarians, puts democracy at risk | COMMENTARY

The committee found that members of state governments were also intimidated to overturn the results in their states — to ignore the voice of their own voters — for the benefit of the former president. Emails reviewed and released by Andy Kroll of Rolling Stone showed the previous administration putting pressure on election officials in Arizona, for example, to find fraud and overturn the votes there. One person involved in these attempts was Mark Finchem; he is now running for secretary of state in Arizona, which would allow him to oversee Arizona’s elections. What could possibly go wrong?