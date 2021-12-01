Tom Zirpoli: Republicans have a voter fraud problem | COMMENTARY

The only person to receive any of this reward money was a poll worker in Pennsylvania, Eric Frank, who caught a — wait for it — registered Republican voter, Ralph Thurman, voting twice, once with his own ballot and a second time using his son’s name. But Patrick gave Frank only $25,000 because, he said, the $1 million rewards were reserved for “bigger fish.” In other words, I’m guessing, a Democrat. So far, however, no one has won a $1 million reward because it seems that voter fraud in 2020 was limited to Republican voters.