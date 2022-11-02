Tom Zirpoli: You don’t reduce deficits by cutting taxes for the rich | COMMENTARY

One can only chuckle when listening to Republicans talk about their grave concerns about the rising national debt and President Joe Biden’s spending, at home and abroad. The record on deficit spending, however, is clear for all to view. Republicans have no room to talk when it comes to spending and rising budget deficits. The difference, however, is that Republicans raise the debt by giving money to the rich. Democrats raise the debt by investing in ordinary Americans and our nation’s infrastructure.

Yet, in fact, Biden has reduced our nation’s annual budget deficit which, interestingly, increased every year during the previous Republican administration. I don’t remember Republicans complaining about rising deficits then.

For all the criticism of the British government having to find its third prime minister in a short period of time, let us not forget that the reason for the quick turnover was what global markets saw in the plan by a Conservative prime minister to cut taxes for the rich without a plan to pay for those cuts. But the tax-cutting plan ran into strong opposition, the prime minister was forced to dump it — admitting that with high inflation, tax cuts for the were not a smart idea — and ultimately, she resigned. The British understand, unlike American politicians, that when you pour more money into the economy through tax cuts for the rich, inflation increases. In fact, even the idea of a tax cut drove inflation and interest rates up in Britain.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the media in Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Truss says she resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

What has been effective in cutting America’s budget deficit? Investing in America, its people and its infrastructure, as President Biden has done for the past two years. As Biden stated recently, the best way to build the economy is “from the bottom up and the middle out,” not by giving the rich — who have become richer than ever with lower taxes —more tax cuts.

These Biden investments in the people of America and our infrastructure have produced record job growth. After four years of Trump, America had negative net job growth. After just two years under Biden, America had record growth of 10 million new jobs, enough to replace all the jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate under the Biden administration now stands at 3.5%, a 50-year low.

President Biden is quick to point out that 700,000 of these new jobs are in manufacturing. I remember when manufacturing jobs in America all were being shipped to places like China and India. But when you invest in infrastructure in America, like Biden has in microchip manufacturing, the jobs come back. And they have in record numbers.

So, no, investing in Americans and American infrastructure as Biden has done, unlike tax cuts for the rich, does not increase budget deficits. Republicans are wrong, again, and the proof is in the data. This year’s deficit decreased by $1.4 trillion, the largest decline in history. Last year, Biden’s first year in office, the deficit decreased by $350 billion. Biden’s economy is lowering our budget deficits. On the other hand, the deficit increased every year of the Trump administration. The largest contributor to the Trump deficits was his $2 trillion tax cut for the rich.

These numbers would not be surprising to economic historians. According to a study by Politifact, tax cuts during all Republican administrations since Ronald Reagan have increased our federal budget deficits. That is, their annual budget deficits grew each year during their four or eight years in office. During the Clinton and Obama administrations, however, like the Biden administration, the annual budget deficits declined. In fact, the Clinton administration brought the budget deficit to zero.

Unfortunately, Americans don’t learn from history. Many Republican candidates are running on the platform of cutting taxes. Sounds good, unless, like the British, you know a little about how that all works, or in this case, doesn’t work for the average citizen and the overall economy.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His columns appear Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.