Tom Zirpoli: Some Republicans changing their vaccine message | COMMENTARY

Anyone paying attention to the news last week noticed a shift in what Salon’s Heather Digby Parton referred to as the Republican Party’s “stubborn hostility” towards vaccines. Many Republican leaders and their media outlets made announcements strongly encouraging their constituents and listeners to get vaccinated. It was like they all received an email stating that it was time to change their messaging.
Sean Hannity of Fox News stated last week: “Please take COVID seriously. I can’t say it enough. I believe in the science of vaccination.” Florida Senator Marco Rubio, whose state accounts for 20 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in America announced that “there is no reason why Americans shouldn’t be getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone should be vaccinated.” And after refusing to get vaccinated himself, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced that he had received the vaccine and said it was “safe and effective.”
A Washington Post poll found that 45 percent of Republicans have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 86 percent of Democrats. A poll by CBS News found that 29 percent of Republicans do not plan to get vaccinated compared to only 6 percent of Democrats. This reflected data from congressional representatives showing only 54 percent of Republican House members reported being vaccinated compared to 100 percent of Democratic members, according to a survey by CNN.
Perhaps Republican politicians have noticed that many of the people dying from COVID-19 these days are unvaccinated Republicans.
Not everyone received the email, however. Republican state leaders in Tennessee ordered health department workers to stop encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated or they would dissolve the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee governor fired the state’s vaccination chief because she was promoting the vaccines and ordered that public school buildings would no longer be used as community vaccination sites. The state also canceled the Tennessee Immunization Summit scheduled for August. A week later, after a significant public outcry, the health department announced that some of these new restrictions would be rescinded.
Some politicians still subscribed to FOX News political commentator Brian Kilmeade’s philosophy that the government has no role in protecting its citizens.
“That’s not their job. It’s not their job to protect anybody,” Kilmeade argued on Fox & Friends after co-host Steve Doocy, to his credit, encouraged viewers to get vaccinated.
As historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote in response: “It is, of course, literally the job of the government to protect us” and cited the preamble to the Constitution that reads, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty…”
So why were so many Republicans leaders hesitant to encourage their supporters to get a life-saving vaccine? As Parton wrote in Salon, “Obviously, the majority of them are not fooled by the massive disinformation campaign that’s keeping so many of their constituents from protecting themselves and others.”
The answer is President Joe Biden, his vaccination program, and the 2022 elections. If enough people get vaccinated, the economy will recover, and people’s lives can return to normal. All of this may help Democrats in the 2022 midterms when Republicans want to take control of the House and Senate. Thus, many Republicans are not going to help promote the vaccine program, even if it puts their constituents at risk.
This is not the first time Republicans put politics above the well-being of their constituents. They have been trying to kill The Affordable Health Care Act for 11 years. Without it, millions of Americans would lose their health insurance, but Republicans want to kill it anyway, even though they have no substitution or fallback plan for their constituents.
Some in the GOP seem to be aware that as the Delta variant becomes more widespread and deaths in their home districts increase, they will have blood on their hands. As Tom Nichols, a commentator and professor at the Naval War College and at the Harvard Extension School, tweeted “Republicans are starting to realize that a Republican-driven re-ignition of the pandemic might be bad for Republicans.”
At the very least, perhaps they realize that many of the people dying from COVID-19 these days are their voters.
It is beyond comprehension that people are dying from a virus when a highly effective vaccine is widely available. Brytney Cobia, an Alabama doctor, reported about patients dying from COVID-19 and begging to be vaccinated. By then, of course, it was too late. “All I can do,” says Cobia, “is hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated.”
“They thought it was a hoax,” Cobia said.
I wonder where they got that idea?
