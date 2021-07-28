Tom Zirpoli: Some Republicans changing their vaccine message | COMMENTARY

Not everyone received the email, however. Republican state leaders in Tennessee ordered health department workers to stop encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated or they would dissolve the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee governor fired the state’s vaccination chief because she was promoting the vaccines and ordered that public school buildings would no longer be used as community vaccination sites. The state also canceled the Tennessee Immunization Summit scheduled for August. A week later, after a significant public outcry, the health department announced that some of these new restrictions would be rescinded.