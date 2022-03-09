Tom Zirpoli: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a grand miscalculation | COMMENTARY

If he is clear-minded — and many doubt that he is — President Vladimir Putin must regret his invasion of Ukraine as his decision seems to be doing as much damage to Russia’s reputation and economy as his bombs are doing to Ukraine’s infrastructure. Putin is now the least popular person on the planet and, with the exception of the pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party, has lost most of the allies he had before his invasion.
One has to wonder how he miscalculated the tenacity of the Ukrainian people on such a grand scale. Perhaps, after an easy win in Crimea — an earlier invasion in which Russia took over a piece of Ukraine — he thought that taking the rest of Ukraine would be just as easy. But the rest of Ukraine is more than 10 times larger than Crimea and 80% Ukrainian. Did he forget that the rest of Ukraine had already disposed of one Russian puppet before electing their current president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy?
Zelenskiy is now a hero, not only in his homeland but around the world. Putin can thank himself for that. While he helped make Zelenskiy into a hero, Putin showed himself to be a madman and a fool.
I suspected that Zelenskiy was special when he refused to be blackmailed by former President Donald Trump, who delayed sending Ukraine defensive weapons or inviting him to the White House until Zelenskiy could find him some dirt about presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Zelenskiy stood up to Trump as he now stands up to Putin.
President Biden has brought NATO and our European allies together, a considerable feat considering how fragmented they were. Putin’s goal was to weaken NATO and divide our European allies. He almost succeeded, according to interviews with former members of the Trump administration, who say that Trump nearly withdrew America from NATO, a move that only his friend Putin could love. Just a week ago, Trump was calling NATO, which includes the US military, a “paper tiger.”
By invading Ukraine, Putin has accomplished just the opposite. As Damon Linker wrote for The Week, “Putin inadvertently accomplished what often seemed impossible — bringing the continent together on foreign policy and thereby laying a solid foundation for a true United States of Europe.”
Thanks to Putin, more countries are talking about joining our NATO alliance, including Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia. Also, Sweden, neutral for decades, announced that it would likely follow the European Union and place sanctions on Russia. These countries see the writing on the wall and realize how important a NATO membership is for their survival.
As stated by President Biden, Putin’s actions were “producing the exact opposite effect that he intended.” Russia will now be cut out of global financing, his banks are frozen, companies are leaving Russia, and his military looks weak compared to the Ukrainian people’s will to fight and defend their homeland. It is not a good look for the former KGB agent who wants to return Russia to its former Soviet Union glory.
For weeks before his invasion, Putin said that he had no intention of sending troops into Ukraine. President Biden, however, called out his lies and warned the world that American’s intelligence agencies knew he was planning to invade “any day now.” Unlike his predecessor, Biden was not fooled by Putin’s lies; he trusts the agents of America over the agents of Russia. Unlike his predecessor, Biden understands the difference between a strongman (Putin) and a strong man (Zelenskiy).
Like Putin, who wants to return to his past as a KBG agent, the pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party wants to take America back to when white men ruled the nation while women and people of color stayed in the background. If you have any doubt about this, I invite you to listen to the Republican speakers at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference spewing anti-Jewish and white supremacist propaganda while praising Putin and Russia. Both are living in the past, both afraid of the future.
So what will Putin do when he gains military control over Ukraine? History is filled with examples of failed occupations, including Russia’s 10 years in Afghanistan, which ended about as badly as America’s 20-year military involvement there. If Putin thinks that the people of Ukraine will ever accept a puppet Russian government, he doesn’t know how to read a room, as they say.
Whatever happens in Ukraine, Putin is destroying Russia as much as he is destroying Ukraine. In the end, he will have nothing but land, blood on his hands, and the world’s hatred to his credit. Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine suffer and die because a 69-year-old madman wants to return to the past and, at least in his own mind, make Russia great again.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor at McDaniel College and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.