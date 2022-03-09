Tom Zirpoli: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a grand miscalculation | COMMENTARY

One has to wonder how he miscalculated the tenacity of the Ukrainian people on such a grand scale. Perhaps, after an easy win in Crimea — an earlier invasion in which Russia took over a piece of Ukraine — he thought that taking the rest of Ukraine would be just as easy. But the rest of Ukraine is more than 10 times larger than Crimea and 80% Ukrainian. Did he forget that the rest of Ukraine had already disposed of one Russian puppet before electing their current president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy?