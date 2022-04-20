Tom Zirpoli: No one should use geopolitics to justify Putin’s invasion of Ukraine | COMMENTARY

One of the weakest arguments for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is Ukraine’s interest in maintaining a democratic nation and having alliances with other democratic nations, including the European Union and NATO. This, some say, was a threat to Russia’s security.

This is nonsense.

Ukraine is an independent nation and its people have the right to form whatever type of government they wish, to elect leaders of their choosing, and to form alliances with other democratic nations. No one in the United States would argue that we do not have the freedom to make these choices. Since when does Russia or any nation get to decide such decisions for an independent state? Do our neighbors, Mexico and Canada, get to decide what alliances the U.S. will join? I don’t think so.

Ukraine’s wish to be a democracy allied with the other democracies was not a threat to Russia. Ukraine had no master plan to invade Russia any more than Norway or any other border nation. Nor has any country in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance threatened Russia. Rather, the real problem is that democracies bordering Russia are a personal threat to Putin, his power, and his status as president for life. What Putin is really afraid of is that the Russian people, traveling between Russia and Ukraine, see the good life possible within a democracy.

There is no excuse for Putin’s behavior in Ukraine and people trying to hand him a rationale for his slaughter of innocent Ukrainians are looking foolish, at best.

Charles Kupchan, a professor of international affairs at Georgetown University makes the case that while “NATO membership should be open to all countries that qualify, and all nations should be able to exercise their sovereign right to choose their alignments as they see fit . . . geography and geopolitics still matter; major powers, regardless of their ideological bent, don’t like it when other major powers stray into their neighborhoods.”

Who cares what Putin likes? Why does his insecurity matter more thaqn Ukraine’s right to self-determination and the freedom of millions of Ukrainians to live as they see fit? Why is Putin’s insecurity more important than the lives of thousands of Ukrainians dying under his military machine?

The lesson, taught by Putin himself, is that non-NATO nations have to worry about being destroyed by Russia while NATO nations do not. Putin has made the choice very clear and his invasion of Ukraine has backfired. NATO is now stronger than ever and will soon include other nations, including those sitting on the Russian border.

Who can blame any Eastern European nation for wanting to be part of NATO when they see what is happening to Ukraine? Indeed, Finland and Sweden are now very interested in joining NATO, regardless of the Russian threats, given what is at stake for them. After all, how long will it be before Putin decides to treat Finland, with over 800 miles of shared border with Russia, as he is now treating Ukraine?

Finnish Prime Minister Danna Marin said that Finland would decide on NATO membership within “weeks, not within months.” “We need to have a view on the future and we are using this time to analyze and also build common views on the future when it comes to security,” Marin said.

For Eastern European nations, security has to be their biggest concern, and Putin has pushed them in to the arms of NATO.

If Finland joins, you can bet that Sweden will be right behind as the two nations have many joint defense agreements. As stated by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, “The security landscape has completely changed” and “given this situation we have to really think what is best for Sweden and our security and our peace in this new situation.”

Putin used a false national security argument to justify his assault. But this argument must be rejected based upon the facts on the ground and common sense, and it should not be repeated by those in the United States who know better. The real reasons he invaded was to steal Ukrainian land and resources; to mock the U.S., Europe, and NATO; and to demonstrate his dominance in the area.

In the end, Putin makes the strongest argument for NATO’s existence, demonstrating its the best safe haven when you live next door to Putin’s Russia.

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduation program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.