Tom Zirpoli: If we don’t value truth, our democracy is in peril | COMMENTARY

Putin’s Russia or American democracy: Our choice

I take guilty pleasure in watching the Russian military being challenged and destroyed by Ukrainian forces. I say “guilty pleasure” because I fully understand that in those vehicles being blown apart by Ukrainian drones are innocent Russian men who don’t have a choice in their deployment. They are following orders from their president, who is full of himself to the point of destroying his own nation for the sake of his ego.

Perhaps my pleasure in seeing the incompetence of Vladimir Putin exposed is my hunger to see bad people doing bad things face the consequences of their actions. We see so little of that these days. Here in America, the former president and members of Congress literally tried to overthrow a presidential election and none of them, so far, have had to face the consequences of their actions. The only people going to jail are the gullible clowns who stormed the Capitol. Like the Russian soldiers following orders, the folks who got caught storming the Capitol are paying the price while the leaders who organized and encouraged them are free to cause more chaos.

From the way things are going in Ukraine, I don’t think Putin will profit personally from his crimes against the people of that country. And given the damage he has caused there, I think he and Russia should be paying for reconstruction for decades. Clearly, we can’t allow global relationships with Russia to return to normal. Russia must pay to make things right for the people of Ukraine.

Military experts say the failure of the Russians to defeat a far smaller Ukrainian military, at least so far, can be blamed on several factors. First, significant corruption in military spending in Russia means that equipment, supplies, and maintenance have been compromised.

Second, and more important, when you are a dictator, you don’t have the advice of others. When everyone around you is saying, “Yes, sir,” to your illogical idea of invading another country only because they fear disagreeing with you, you don’t get to hear the potential downside of your ideas. The result is bad decision-making, which has been on full display by Russian forces in Ukraine for several months.

I once worked for a man who did not appreciate feedback that challenged his assumptions and ideas. He surrounded himself with people who simply reinforced his false assumptions and poor ideas. He pushed everyone else away. As a result, he made poor decisions that negatively impacted his leadership and, more important, the organization he led.

Effective leaders listen to feedback, positive and negative, and welcome opposing voices that tell them what they need to hear, not necessarily what they want to hear. Weak leaders surround themselves with weak people and, thus, they end up with poor information and decision-making. Eventually, the system collapses on them. We see that happening in Russia today.

In a democracy, opposing voices are a necessary part of the system, which makes for better decisions and a stronger system. The new White House spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated on her first day on the job, “I will work every day to continue to ensure we are meeting the president’s high expectations of truth, honesty, and transparency. We might not see eye-to-eye here in this room all the time. That give-and-take is so incredibly healthy and it is part of our democracy.”

You would never hear a Putin spokesperson making those statements about a free press. Putin sees the press as his enemy, and he literally puts anyone in jail — or tries to have them killed — if they question his actions.

Former President Donald Trump called the press “the enemy of the people,” which is astonishing coming from an American president. People who talk like that don’t understand the need for a free press and don’t respect democratic values. Many Republican candidates running for state offices this year have barred the press from their campaign events.

Putin lies to his people about what is going on in Ukraine as Republicans lie to their followers about the 2020 election. Just like the many Russians who swallow whatever Putin tells them, many Americans swallow whatever Trump tells them.

If Americans don’t support politicians who support the press and the truth, our democracy is doomed. An America ruled by a dictator will not grow stronger, but significantly weaker. Russia is exhibit A.

Russia, led by Putin, is not an example America wants to follow. Yet, dozens of Republicans in Congress have voted not to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Congressional bills ranging from simple statements of support to funding for military equipment for Ukraine have been rejected by many Republicans in Congress. Some have even gone further by voicing their “understanding” of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Interestingly, these are the same folks trying to undermine our American democracy.

I’m happy to tolerate higher prices if it helps stick it to Putin and his oil exports. It may even save our own American democracy by demonstrating to folks what happens when they don’t vote and allow a dictatorship to take hold.

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.