Tom Zirpoli: Disturbing parallels arise between life in Russia, U.S. | COMMENTARY

As I read Farida Rustamova’s summary of life in Russia under President Vladimir Putin in The New York Times, I could not help but see some parallels to current American politics.

In Russia, writes Rustamova, 15% of the people live in poverty and “another 49 percent were close to dropping into that category.” Meanwhile, the top one percenters in income — Russian’s billionaires — continue to get richer by the day.

In America, since Ronald Reagan’s infamous trickle-down economic policies, Republicans have repeatedly slashed taxes for the rich. Reagan started this trend and told us that if the rich could keep more of their money they would share it with their employees and hire more people. Their additional riches would “trickle down” to the rest of us. This never happened, of course. Instead, the tax cuts simply made the rich a lot richer and the rest of us paid the price in poorer public services and infrastructure. Like the billionaires in Russia, the rich in America bought bigger yachts instead of helping their employees with better pay and benefits.

As stated by Taylor Griggs, writing for Invisible People, “There is no empirical evidence … that trickle-down economics delivers as promised, bringing more jobs, higher pay and better conditions to millions of people.” Instead, according to David Lazarus, writing for the Los Angeles Times, the ratio between CEO pay and ordinary workers’ pay grew from 20 to 1 in 1965 to 278 to 1 in 2019. In 2020, CEOs earned 351 times more than the typical worker, according to the Institute for Policy Studies.

In Russia, oil is king and oil executives are billionaires. In America, according to The Guardian, Shell Oil made $9.1 billion in profit in the first three months of this year, , three times more than the same period last year. Exxon profits increased nearly threefold to $8.8 billion. The same held true for other U.S.-based oil companies. Record profits for them, but higher prices at the pump for ordinary Americans.

In Russia, according to Rustamova, teachers and other public servants work for the state and teach what the state tells them to teach. If they teach anything else, they end up in jail. In America, Republicans are doing the same with new lists of what teachers can and cannot say about American history, especially as it relates to slavery, civil rights, and basic biology. Even doctors in America are being monitored by Republican politicians, who want to know what they tell their patients about abortion or their children’s sexuality. Some Republicans want cameras in all public school classrooms so they can monitor what teachers say to their students. Big brother is watching.

In Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, teachers and student can’t talk about being gay or transgender. So when a gay senior class president, Zander Moricz, gave the graduation speech to his class last week in Florida, he was warned by officials not to talk about his experience as a gay person or to criticize new state laws that outlaw such discussions. Freedom of speech is a threat to the Republican Party as it is for Putin in Russia.

I According to Rustamova, Putin incites fear of others with the message that he will protect Russian citizens from Nazis in Ukraine, people who are gay or transgender, Muslims, and so on. Sound familiar? In Russia, Putin has cut off other sources of information so that he can control what his people hear. There, the free press is the “enemy of the people.” That’s what former President Donald Trump called the news media in this country.

According to Rustamova, “Putin wields power not through consent but by coercion.” Ask any politician who has dared to disagree with Trump about the 2020 presidential election how they are treated. I think the word “coercion” fits the bill.

And last week, the American Conservative Union, the largest pro-Republican political action group, held one of its Conservative Action Conferences in Hungary, as a guest of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has systematically dismantled democracy in Hungary. Orban is admired by Tucker Carlson of Fox News. In fact, Carlson broadcast his show from Hungary for a week and had nothing but praise for Orban. It seems that America isn’t good enough for Carlson, anymore.

Orban is one of the few world leaders who has not criticized Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. He has destroyed the free press in Hungary, manipulated the electoral system so that his party wins more elections, and is vocally anti-gay and anti-immigration. Yet, he is embraced by many Republican leaders and Trump endorsed him for reelection. Some Republican leaders are telling their followers that America needs more leaders like Orban and Putin.

Do we want America to be more like Hungary and Russia? Vote accordingly.

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His columns appear Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.