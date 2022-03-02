Tom Zirpoli: With his praise of Putin, Trump has become a traitor to our nation | COMMENTARY

Russian President Vladimir Putin had to be smiling as his old friend, former President Donald Trump, rushed to praise him during a radio show within hours of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It must have felt like old times, I’m sure, as Trump described Putin’s actions as “genius.” Trump continued his praise days later calling Putin “smart” and American leaders “dumb.” I’m sure Trump is pleased that Putin has been repeating his comments on Russian state TV as part of his propaganda campaign.
Even by Trump’s standards, these comments coming from a former president of the United States, are shocking. Then again, Trump has never endorsed the values of democracy. Instead, he has embraced the dictators of the world and continues his arguments to overturn an American election.
As David Brooks wrote for The New York Times, “The democratic nations of the world are in a global struggle against authoritarianism” and it looks like Trump and his followers have sided with authoritarianism over democracy.
Trump has a long history of praising dictators. He endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for reelection for doing a “powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary” even as Orban systematically dismantles democracy in that country. He has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and stated, “I like President Xi a lot. I consider him a friend.” He bragged about being friends with Turkish dictatorial President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And his praise of Putin goes back decades.
As stated by Stephen Collinson of CNN, “It’s unsurprising Trump would praise anything Putin does, given his genuflecting to the Russian leader while in office. Given that he tried to stage a coup that would have destroyed U.S. democracy, it’s hardly shocking either that he’s not fretting at the loss of Ukrainian freedom.”
Trump’s words of praise for Putin complicate efforts by his followers as they try to blame Putin’s invasion on President Joe Biden’s weakness, as they describe it, toward Putin. Only in today’s Republican Party can the guy who has rallied NATO and the world against Putin’s aggression be described as weak while the guy who praises Putin is described as strong. Up is down and down is up in today’s Republican Party.
Indeed, Biden has done a good job uniting and leading NATO and other European leaders against Russian aggression in Ukraine. This compares to Trump who, as stated by Eli Stokols and Tracy Wilkinson of The Los Angeles Times, “cozied up to Putin and bullied European leaders, even threatening to withdraw the U.S. from NATO altogether in 2018,″ which, previously, Putin could only dream about.
Trump and his supporters say that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was president. To this, Gloria Borger of CNN responded, “Well, maybe it wouldn’t because you were already doing Putin’s bidding. … You were very busy trying to destroy [NATO] as Putin happily watched. … You were too busy blackmailing the Ukrainian president to get dirt on Joe Biden so you could win reelection?”
Biden has been standing up for our American values instead of sending love letters to tyrants to win their favor. Instead of flattering Putin, he leads the world in condemning him. While Biden has been fighting Russian aggression, Republicans have been busy fighting mask and vaccine policies, banning books, and passing laws to limit voting.
As outlined by Collinson, Trump “is trying to undermine U.S. foreign policy as the current president tries to stop a war that could kill thousands of people and threaten the post-Cold War peace.” Trump supporters will now have to decide which side they stand on.
Many Trump supporters have already decided. Like Nick Fuentes, who organized the right-wing America First Political Action Conference last week in Orlando, Florida, and wrote that he was “totally rooting for Russia” and referred to Putin as “my czar.” Several Republican members of Congress were speakers at the conference.
Even high-profile Republicans, like Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, called Putin “very talented,” a “gifted statesman,” and someone who should be “respected.”
Unlike the pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party, former President George W. Bush said: “I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time.”
Former President Jimmy Carter said, “Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine using military and cyber weapons violates international law and the fundamental human rights of the Ukrainian people. I condemn this unjust assault on the sovereignty of Ukraine that threatens security in Europe and the entire world, and I call on President Putin to half all military action and restore peace.”
For those who have forgotten, these are the voices of former American presidents who still support democracy here at home and around the world. The other guy is an impostor and a traitor to our nation.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor at McDaniel College and the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.