Tom Zirpoli: Research shows power of COVID vaccines, boosters | COMMENTARY

Maggie Koerth, writing for FiveThirtyEight.com, looked at studies comparing natural infection-induced immunity with vaccine-induced immunity and found that they were “pretty similar.” She cited a study from England “in which a few hundred thousand participants were followed in a large-scale longitudinal survey.” The researchers found that “having had two doses of the vaccine (regardless of the type) reduced the risk of testing positive by 79 percent while being unvaccinated and having had a previous infection reduced the risk by 65 percent.” Koerth warns, however, that “both kinds of immunity seem to wane over time” and “vaccine-induced immunity is a better choice … because it enables you to get the immunity without the side effects and risks that come along with the illness.”