Tom Zirpoli: Putting politics over children’s health | COMMENTARY

People know that speeding is dangerous and can kill innocent people who happen to be in the way of another person’s recklessness. As a result, federal, state, and local governments enforce speed limits on our roads to protect the majority from the inappropriate behavior of the minority.
I’m waiting for a Republican governor to decide that speed limits are an infringement on individual rights and decide that people can drive as fast as they want.
You have to love these so-called conservative governors who advocate for local control over federal mandates, but then turn around and take control away from local governments, school boards and businesses to set their own mask and vaccine requirements.
You also have to love local school board members ignoring the advice from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and local health officials about mask mandates because they want to follow their governor’s advice, instead. If and when their children are hospitalized with Covid-19, will they call the governor for medical advice?
In Texas and Florida, where one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in America are now identified, the governors are so busy running for president that they are throwing their schoolchildren under their campaign buses.
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has banned local governments and school boards from requiring masks to protect schoolchildren who are still too young for a vaccine. Houston has since run out of pediatric beds due to the high number of infected children. Sick children are having to be flown to hospitals hundreds of miles away for care.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 39,000 Covid-19 cases in children during the seven-day period starting on July 15. This jumped to about 71,000 cases during the week of July 22, and about 94,000 child cases the following week of July 29. Children now represent over 15 percent of all Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and most of them have not even returned to school. According to the CDC, over 200 children a day are now being hospitalized due to Covid-19 infections.
Where children have returned to school, high infection rates are forcing schools to close almost as fast as they open. In Georgia, where vaccination rates are low, five counties had to close after just one week of instruction. In Ware County, 76 students and 67 employees tested positive for Covid-19. Another 1,200 students and employees were quarantined because of exposure.
Our children are at risk because the new Delta variant is attacking them at a higher rate than the original virus and because many of them remain unvaccinated. They are sitting ducks and dependent on others to protect them. This includes their parents, local governments, and school boards. In too many cases, however, the adults in their lives are failing them.
If we want our children to return to school, then we need to protect them to the best of our ability. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that the best way to do this is to require masking and to have them vaccinated when they become eligible. Right now, any child 12 and older may receive a vaccination. This will usually keep them out of the hospital if they become infected.
In Florida, many school boards are trying to protect their students as they return to school. However, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned school boards from mask mandates and threatened to cut their funding if they did so.
Why not let local school districts make their own decisions about masks? DeSantis is running for president and wants to appeal to his unmasked, unvaccinated, right-wing base that, apparently, isn’t concerned about kids.
Meanwhile, The federal Department of Health and Human Services has had to send ventilators and other supplies to Florida hospitals due to the overwhelming numbers of Covid-19 patients. DeSantis said in an interview that he was unaware of the medical shortages and need for federal assistance. Is he unaware or uncaring?
The long-term consequences on children exposed to Covid-19 are just now becoming clear. The CDC is reporting cases of inflammation of blood vessels and damage to lungs, liver, kidneys, and heart. Many of these children are developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome related to Covid-19. It is a serious condition that causes different body parts (eyes, brain, organs) to become inflamed.
Is all of this really worth the freedom of not wearing a mask?
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said that asking children to wear masks in school is a “small price to pay” to help keep them safe. “This is not a political statement or an invasion of your liberties. This is a lifesaving medical device.”
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.