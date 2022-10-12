Tom Zirpoli: Time for U.S to play hardball with Saudi Arabia for oil stance | COMMENTARY

It is not surprising that OPEC Plus, an international oil cartel of 24 countries, led by Russian’s President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and including other nations such as Iran and Iraq, would side with Russia over the United States in its decision to lower oil production. The less oil OPEC Plus produces, the more the rest of us pay for that oil, and the more money Putin has to wage his war against Ukraine.

It is important, I imagine, for the dictators of the world to stick together. After all, if one dictator falls, it could give the citizens of other nations ideas.

The timing of these moves, coming just before the U.S. midterm elections, is also not surprising. One doesn’t have to wonder why Putin and the crown prince, favorites of the MAGA Republicans, want their Republican supporters to do well come November. But it should make some Republicans wonder why they belong to a political party supported by the world’s dictators. Then, again, that would take some moral clarity not commonly found in the Republican Party these days.

Why does Putin want Republicans to do well in in the November midterm elections? Could it be the backing he and his invasion of Ukraine have received from several Republican supporters, hosts and guests, in the right-wing media, including Fox News? Could it be the former U.S. Republican president’s repeated expressions of admiration for Putin during his four years in office? Could it be the anti-democracy and pro-authoritarian actions taken by leaders of the Republican Party over the last couple of years?

I agree with Dan Eberhart, writing for Forbes, that “politics are clearly at play” and that “there is clearly bad blood between [President Joe] Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.” While the former Republican U.S. president was more than willing to look the other way regarding the gruesome assassination of Khashoggi, likely ordered by the Saudi crown prince, Biden has continued to raise the issue, including during a state visit to Saudi Arabia this year.

It is interesting how some Republicans see Biden’s standing up to Putin and bin Salman as a sign of weakness, while the former Republican president, who was happy to pal around with and send “love letters” to some of the world’s worst dictators, is considered strong. The fact that both Putin and bin Salman want Republicans in charge in Washington says everything we need to know about who they consider the weaker of the two parties.

As history professor Heather Cox Richardson at Boston College has said: “It serves both Moscow and Riyadh’s interests in harming Democrats’ chances in the looming midterm elections.” Biden has been strong in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To Putin’s dismay, NATO is now stronger than ever under America’s leadership. We all remember the former Republican president doing Putin’s bidding, trying to weaken NATO, and refusing to send arms to Ukraine to help it defend itself from Russian aggression. He still refuses to criticize Putin for invading Ukraine. Instead, he blames America, Biden, NATO, and even Ukraine; everyone but his friend Putin.

Putin and bin Salman see what is going on in the Republican Party today. A recent study by Amy Gardner of the Washington Post found that of the 299 Republicans running for House, Senate, and important state offices, 174 are election deniers and don’t respect legitimate election results. I’m sure Russia and Saudi Arabia smile when they read about the erosion of democracy in America at the hands of Republicans.

Javier Blas, an energy analyst for Bloomberg, says that “Saudi Arabia is today one of the only sure-friends that Putin has left” and that the Saudi-Russia partnership “is becoming a permanent axis” that is “redrawing energy geopolitics.”

In response, the U.S. should cut off military support for Saudi Arabia. Why are we selling military arms to dictators, especially dictators with horrible records on human rights? Second, why send aid, military or otherwise, to a nation that supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? Third, why send aid to a nation unwilling to help us in return? If Saudi Arabia would rather purchase military arms from Russia instead of the U.S., good luck with that. I’m sure Russia will be pleased to sell them anything they have left after their “special operation” in Ukraine. From what I’ve seen from Russia’s performance in Ukraine, however, Saudi Arabia may want to hurry before the Ukrainian army, with the support of American weapons provided by Biden and NATO, destroys it all.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.