Tom Zirpoli: Putin’s war and disregard of human life a call to defend democracy at home | COMMENTARY

I had heard from family and friends that the love they have for their grandchildren is a special kind of love as unique as it is powerful. It is one of those feelings that you can’t imagine until experienced. And then, wham, it hits you.
My daughter and son-in-law gifted us with a grandson – our first grandchild – in December. Talk about a nice Christmas present! He is as special as his parents, both of whom I admire and love. My daughter managed to give birth in between hospital rotations as she completes her medical degree this May from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and starts a three-year residency in July.
I’m certain that my opinion of my grandson is heavily biased because I can’t imagine him being any more beautiful or perfect in every way. During these times of viruses, war, and domestic insecurity, he has brought his grandmother and me a healthy and positive distraction. The world may be falling apart around us, but when he is in our arms, all is well. At least, we wish it to be for him.
My cellphone has been taken over by baby pictures, and I have to control myself or I will be constantly showing them to everyone at work or just walking up to a mother and baby at the grocery store, telling her how cute her baby is, and, by the way, let me show you a couple hundred pictures of my grandson. Apologies to everyone.
As a new grandfather, I now constantly think about how the babies in Ukraine are surviving. Where are they getting their formula? Where are their parents finding diapers? As protective as I am with my grandson, I can’t imagine how worried these parents and grandparents must feel as they do their best to keep their children safe from bullets and bombs. It’s all I can do to make sure I hold our boy’s head up properly.
According to the government of Ukraine, as of last week, dozens of children have been killed and hundreds wounded in the war. It is heartbreaking. Then we read about the shelling of a children’s hospital in the city of Mariupol.
Because of my job, I also worry about people with disabilities in centers and homes all over Ukraine. According to Inclusion Europe, an advocacy group in 39 countries that works for people with intellectual disabilities to enjoy the same rights as all citizens, there are about 260,000 people with developmental disabilities living in Ukraine. How are their facilities being staffed now, if at all? What if their food and medical supplies are cut off?
What about the elderly living in nursing homes? It is difficult enough to care for the elderly and disabled under normal situations, but in the middle of a war zone, I have no idea how these folks are surviving.
Seeing what happens when a strongman takes control of a nation makes me work harder than ever to protect our American democracy from those who want us to be more like Russia and our leaders more like its president, Vladimir Putin. These folks are not only threats to our nation, they threaten the future for our children and grandchildren.
How does one go about bombing a nation of innocent people, including children? Does Putin not have any children or grandchildren? How distant does one have to be from reality to be so detached from the pain of others? And why does one madman get to control and destroy the lives of so many?
These are my questions for Putin and his supporters. These also are my questions for Americans here at home who believe that Putin is “strong.” Clearly, only a weak person could kill so many innocent people so easily and so carelessly. Only a weak-minded person could see anything in such a man to praise or emulate.
For the sake of our children and grandchildren, I will continue to write about the threats to our democracy here and abroad. I don’t have the bravery I see in the Ukrainian president or the citizens there, but in my small way, I am determined not to be silent.
I hope you will join me because I believe the biggest threat to our American democracy is apathy. So many Americans don’t vote, for example. To them I say: Please don’t take our democracy for granted as it is being tested today like never before.
We stand with Ukraine by standing for democracy everywhere, starting here in America. We stand against those in America who are more concerned with spreading Putin’s propaganda than the values of our democracy.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor at McDaniel College. He coordinates the graduate program in Human Services Management. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.