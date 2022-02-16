Tom Zirpoli: Clearly, the books Republicans ban aren’t the problem | COMMENTARY

Here’s another thought: Perhaps if the children of Republicans learned more about sex from library books than they currently do from the internet, Republican-led states would not have the highest teen pregnancy rates in the nation. Want to decrease teen pregnancy and abortions? Give them more books to read about sex, offer sex education in schools (frequently banned in Republican states), and teach them how to have safe sex. Unfortunately, our kids are learning about sex on the internet – not the best source for reliable information.