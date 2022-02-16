Tom Zirpoli: Clearly, the books Republicans ban aren’t the problem | COMMENTARY

For a political party that talks a lot about freedom, Republicans are working hard to limit what we read and even what our teachers are allowed to teach.
They are against mask and vaccine mandates because, according to them, it takes away their freedom. Yet, they have no problem with telling us what books we can check out from the public library.
According to the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, the three most common reasons cited for banning a book is “the material was considered to be sexually explicit, the material contained offensive language, and the material was unsuited to any age group.
Are Republicans aware that their children have unlimited access to sexually explicit material, and much more, on the internet? Library books should not be their primary concern. In fact, if their children are reading library books instead of staring at computer screens, they should celebrate.
According to Education Week, a nonprofit newspaper covering kindergarten through 12th-grade education, 37 states have limited classroom discussions on the history of race and discrimination in our public schools, and 14 have passed laws to enforce these restrictions. Republicans like Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire are signing bills that mandate educators should not teach that people of any particular race or gender were “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”
I don’t know how you teach about slavery and Jim Crow without discussing white racism. How do you teach about World War II and the Holocaust without discussing oppressive governments? And how do you discuss the fight for women to vote without discussing sexism? Basically, Republicans want teachers to avoid any topics that put white people, especially white men, in a bad light.
Republicans say they are just trying to protect their children from feeling uncomfortable dealing with difficult topics. I wish these folks would put as much effort into protecting their children from guns as they do from books and American history. As a commentator posted on social media, “When we ban books in schools before we ban guns, we admit we are more afraid of our children learning than we are of them dying.”
Here’s another thought: Perhaps if the children of Republicans learned more about sex from library books than they currently do from the internet, Republican-led states would not have the highest teen pregnancy rates in the nation. Want to decrease teen pregnancy and abortions? Give them more books to read about sex, offer sex education in schools (frequently banned in Republican states), and teach them how to have safe sex. Unfortunately, our kids are learning about sex on the internet – not the best source for reliable information.
Some Republicans even want to ban “Sesame Street.” A couple of months ago they were upset that the fictional character Big Bird received a vaccine on the show. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stated that “Sesame Street” was spreading government propaganda.
Conservatives were also upset that “Sesame Street” added an Asia American Muppet, Ji-Young, to the show. Matt Schlapp, president of the Conservative Political Action Committee, wants “Sesame Street” defunded. Schlapp called the addition of an Asian character to the show “insane” and accused “Sesame Street” of injecting race into the children’s show. Meanwhile, Asian Americans, the fastest-growing minority in the country, are thrilled and welcome the addition to a show their children have watched for decades.
The fight to ban books is not going unchallenged. The National Coalition Against Censorship is doing its best to address this reoccurring challenge from conservative groups. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, according to a study by the NCAC, “most of the books being challenged are about the lived experiences” of minority groups that challenge the attitudes and behavior of white people throughout our American history.
In the end, banning any book today in the age of the internet is counterproductive. There are internet sites that link people to banned books in their communities. The attention folks give to banned books makes the books more popular and increases sales. And, of course, many folks access books through the internet, not the public library.
One of the top 10 books banned is the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling. The American Association of Libraries, which publishes a list of the top-10 list of banned books, states that the Potter series is targeted for “referring to magic and witchcraft, for containing actual curses and spells.”
Several religious schools have banned the Harry Potter books. For example, a Catholic School in Tennessee warned parents that the books contain “actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits.” The warning, said the school, was encouraged by several exorcists they consulted.
So they believe in curses, spells, and exorcists, but reading about a fictional Harry Potter is dangerous?
What else are they teaching in that school?
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.