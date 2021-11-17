Tom Zirpoli: The politics of infrastructure funding | COMMENTARY

Trump was not the only person upset. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill “traitor Republicans.” Other Republicans stated that supporters of the infrastructure bill should be removed from their congressional committees, which is interesting because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also supported the bill. Others are referring to the bill as “socialism” even though most of our nation’s highway and interstate system is already paid for and maintained with funds from the federal government. Are these Republicans suggesting that the federal government stop funding roads, bridges, tunnels, and ports in their home states and districts? I’d like to see a vote on that.