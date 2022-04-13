Tom Zirpoli: Long-term care for the elderly is poor, getting worse | COMMENTARY

A national study on nursing homes, published by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, revealed what anyone who has experienced long-term care for our elderly already knew: Elderly care in America is poor, at best, and is getting worse. In fact, the care of our elderly was poor before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only made conditions — especially staffing — more challenging. The report found that, “The way in which the United States finances, delivers, and regulates care in nursing home settings is ineffective, inefficient, fragmented, and unsustainable.”

Recently, I got to witness these failings first hand. My mom broke her hip after a fall at home in Virginia. At 95 years of age, she had been using a walker and was able to get around and live in her own home with the support of her five children. Her fall, however, was a game changer.

Advertisement

The hip replacement procedure went well. American surgeons do amazing things these days. That, however, was the easy part. Indeed, recovery and care after surgery for the elderly seems to be a larger challenge for our health care industry.

After a few days in the hospital, we picked what is generally noted as one of the top rehabilitation facilities in my mom’s hometown. By the time my mom secured a bed there, she developed a significant bed sore on her foot, which could have been avoided with better hospital care. The next two weeks in the rehabilitation facility would be spent dealing with this injury, which interfered both with her comfort and rehabilitation.

Advertisement

As we did in the hospital, my family sat at mom’s bedside to help feed and advocate for her care. I’m talking about finding someone to change her and treat her wounds. Without our advocacy, these needs may have been addressed, perhaps, once per shift. We had to be there to ask the staff not to give my mom large pills because she would choke. We had to tell them not to give her a strawberry drink even thought her allergy to strawberries was noted everywhere, including on her arm.

We discontinued a vitamin pill because the pill was too big for her to swallow and the staff did not seem to understand this. They continued to try to give her that large pill every morning, days after the order was discontinued. We tried to get coffee delivered with her meals, with reminders after each delivery. Yet, they continued to bring soft drinks instead throughout her two weeks there.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

We decided to bring mom home because we thought we could provide better comfort and care than she was receiving at this “top rated” rehabilitation center. This would mean, 24/7 care, of course. So we identified a home care agency and for just $20,000 per month — I’m being sarcastic — we secured around the clock home care for my mom. In fact, this only meant that our vigilance and advocacy would become even more important.

Most home-care agencies sell you a great product but are seldom able to provide the care they promise. First of all, in today’s market, they can’t find employees and have to settle for folks who may not be trained to provide home care for a 95-year-old woman who is bedridden. The act of changing such a patient’s diaper requires skill and experience. I would say that half of the aides sent to work with our mom, when they showed up, had little experience in completing this basic task. Some did have the experience and the difference in care was significant.

In addition, the aides are not allowed to give medications, such as her pain medication which, in my mom’s case, was every six hours. Thus, we also needed to be there to give her medications. And, yes, we are also receiving home hospice care.

I now spend most weekends in Virginia to be with my mom. One evening, I went into her room to give her a 2 a.m. pain medication. I asked the aide if she had changed mom since she arrived six hours earlier. “No.” she said, “Your mom hasn’t asked to be changed.” Of course, my mom needed to be changed and would never ask the aide as she was hardly aware of her environment, never mind the basic needs of her care.

The family advocacy continues and likely will continue until my mom passes on from this life. I wonder, however, about people who don’t have family members to act as advocates. What about people who don’t have $20,000 per month to secure home care at home or the $5,000 to $10,000 per month to stay in a long-term care facility?

My mom’s surgeon did an amazing job replacing her 95-year old hip. It seems that we are great with our front-end medical care. Indeed, we save the lives of millions of our parents and grandparents with amazing medical technology and skill. Yet, when it comes to rehabilitation, long-term care, and quality of life, we have a long way to go.

Advertisement

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.