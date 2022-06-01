Tom Zirpoli: Pro-police? Pro-life? Then you can’t oppose gun control. | COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump is against reasonable gun control when it comes to protecting our children. Yet, when he spoke at the NRA convention in Texas last week, no guns were allowed in the room. I believe most folks would call that gun control.

Republicans in Congress also want gun regulation to protect their safety, but not for the rest of us. You can’t bring a gun into the halls of Congress or congressional offices. That’s another simple and reasonable example of gun control. It is also an example of Republican hypocrisy.

It is interesting that Republicans want to regulate the type of books we buy, but not the types of guns we buy. They want to protect our children’s brains from our nation’s history, but not from the damage of an assault rifle.

They call themselves “pro-life” while they allow 18-year-olds to buy assault rifles that have one purpose, which is to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Both individuals responsible for the most recent mass killings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that killed a total of 31 people, were 18-years old. As Ruth Marcus, writing for the Washington Post, pointed out, the two guys were too young to purchase alcohol or cigarettes in many states in this country, but “if you’re 18 and want a semi-automatic assault rifle? No problem, except for a handful of states with stricter rules and those are being challenged in court as unconstitutional.”

Raquel Martinez, comforts her two daughters while her husband, Daniel Martinez, comforts their sons outside Robb Elementary School, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Martinez and her four children stayed home for days, holding each other. They're scared, she said. Her two daughters, 15 and 11 years old, stood crying at a memorial. They'd both been taught by the two teachers who died, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (Wong Maye-E/AP)

Many folks wonder what is wrong with America or the American people that we have so much gun violence. That is the wrong question. Most Americans support reasonable gun control, including the banning of assault weapons that kill dozens of children within seconds and have no functional use for hunters and other gun owners.

The correct question is not what is wrong with America, but what is wrong with Republican politicians who are so addicted to campaign contributions from the NRA and gun manufacturers that they can’t protect ordinary Americans from the constant assault from unregulated weapons?

If you don’t support gun control you can’t say you support the police. The police need protection from people who frequently outgun them with dangerous automatic weapons. You can’t say you are pro-police while sending them, again, into a school building to confront a guy with an AK-47 because you didn’t have the guts to ban automatic weapons.

Our politics is broken when a minority of Republican politicians can hold the majority of us hostage so they can secure their campaign contribution from a corrupted “nonprofit” organization that enriches their leaders with multimillion-dollar salaries and perks.

If you are a Republican, you need to understand that when you support Republican candidates you support a continuation of the slaughter of Americans, including children, at the altar of the NRA. And, no, you can’t be pro-life and pro-guns. You can’t say it is more important to protect the unborn than it is to protect fourth graders. There is nothing in the Bible that supports protecting people’s rights to own automatic weapons over the lives of our nation’s young children.

The NRA puts a higher value on profits from the sale of deadly weapons than the value of our children. If you are confused about what Jesus would say about this, you are confusing the word of GOD with the word of the GOP.

Maureen Dowd said it correctly in The New York Times when she wrote that the Republican Party is willing to offer our children as sacrifices to please the gun gods. “Children having their tomorrows taken away,” writes Dowd, is “small sacrifice if we can keep our guns. Why not let every deranged loner buy an assault weapon? America is not a mythical kingdom ruled by fickle gods or black magic. Our fate is not in the stars. It is in ourselves. It is within our power to stop schools from becoming killing fields. We have simply decided not to do it.” Dowd adds, “We’ve become a country of cowards, so terrified of the unholy power of gun worship that no sacrifice of young blood is too great to appease it.”

I would correct Dowd on one point. Most of the cowards afraid to act are Republicans in Congress and in Republican-controlled states who have the power to save lives but decide not to act. And I would add to the cowards those who continue to vote to keep the cowards in power and continue to place our children at risk.

Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.