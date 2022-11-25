Tom Zirpoli: GOP calls for Hunter Biden probe reek of hypocrisy | COMMENTARY

During their very first news conference after their majority in the House was secured, Republican leaders announced that they would initiate an investigation into Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. As Rep James Comer, incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee stated, “This investigation is a top priority.” When asked why this, and not the economy, was their highest priority, GOP leaders announced that their first piece of legislation would be to repeal new funding for the IRS.

In a second news conference a couple of hours later, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia announced legislation to end funding for Ukraine, an announcement surely celebrated in Moscow.

We knew that dealing with inflation or other important national issues would not be a concern for Republicans beyond the campaign since they never discussed plans to tackle any of these issues. When asked what they planned to do about inflation, they told the American people to wait and see.

Well, Americans waited, and we see that they have no plans to help real Americans. Say what you want about President Joe Biden, but his legislative accomplishments during the past two years have helped millions of Americans. Republicans have nothing.

The House news conference had Republican strategist Mike DuHaime scratching his head. He said that voters did not go “to the polls because they wanted Hunter Biden investigated. Far from it. They were coming to the polls because they were upset about inflation. They’re upset about gas prices.”

While they are investigating Hunter Biden’s membership on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014 — not illegal— while his father was vice president, they could also investigate the Trump children’s foreign deals while their father was president. One big difference, of course, is that while Hunter Biden was working with the Ukrainian gas company, he was not a member of the Biden administration. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, were both senior advisers to the president, with national security clearances. While in those official roles, they were making business deals with China, Saudi Arabia, and a host of other nations.

In April 2017, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, joined her dad for dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. On the same day, China gave Ivanka three trademarks for jewelry, handbags, and spa services to be sold in China. During President Trump’s four years in office, according to the New York Post and other media outlets, Trump’s daughter received more than a dozen Chinese trademarks, giving her access to the world’s second-largest economy and millions of dollars in new sales.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, also seems to have benefited from his role as a senior adviser to the president both during and after the Trump administration. As one Twitter user wrote, “Hunter Biden: Does personal business deals as a private citizen. Jared Kushner: Got a $1 billion loan from the Saudis while working in the White House, and a $2 billion investment from the Saudis months after leaving the White House. GOP wants to investigate one of them. Guess which!”

Making business deals while Trump was president was not limited to Ivanka and her husband. According to Richard Painter, who served as White House ethics czar under President George W. Bush, the Trump children “appear to people all over the world to be his bagman as they manage his empire collecting business on his behalf.”

Meanwhile, according to Robert Maguire, research director of the Citizens for Responsible and Ethics in Washington, “There is no substantial or credible allegation that I know of that Hunter Biden’s work was personally financially benefiting Joe Biden.”

The opposite is true for Donald Trump, according to CRE, which charged that President Trump and his children illegally profited while Trump was president. For example, David Corn and Russ Choma, writing for Mother Jones, reported that during his first two years in the White House, President Trump and his children, co-owners of the Trump Organization, received “millions of dollars from projects in foreign countries, including $1 million from Turkey, $3 million from the Philippines, and $2.3 million from India.”

Trump and his children also made millions of dollars from foreign governments and entities renting rooms and other services at the Trump Hotel in Washington and the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. For example, after Trump was elected president, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and other Saudi officials booked more than 500 rooms at Trump’s Washington hotel. After he was elected president, Trump doubled the price of membership to the Mar-a-Lago resort to $200,000 and international leaders and other entities held multiple events there. His children, including senior adviser Ivanka Trump, are all co-owners of the resort. They benefited directly from these foreign transactions.

The Constitution’s emoluments clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving any gain or profit from a foreign state. There are dozens of examples of Trump and his children making significant profits from foreign states during the four years Donald Trump was in the White House. Good luck finding one example of Biden making money off any foreign entity while he served as vice president or president.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His columns appear on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.