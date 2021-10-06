Tom Zirpoli: GOP ready to attack childhood vaccine mandates next | COMMENTARY

The importance of vaccines, of course, is that they don’t just impact the health and well-being of the vaccinated. It is not a “my body, my choice” proposition like some folks are trying to sell. Poor vaccine coverage impacts the wellness of everyone in the community, and this is especially so with childhood vaccines. Most pediatric offices don’t allow unvaccinated children in their practices for a reason. Unvaccinated children pose a significant risk for the infants and children too young to receive lifesaving vaccines. Unvaccinated children literally put the health and well-being of other children at risk. A decision not to vaccinate one child impacts all the other children in that child’s circle just as the decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine impacts all of us.