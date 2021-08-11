Tom Zirpoli: Despite Trump’s warning, economy doing just fine under Biden | COMMENTARY

The gross domestic product – the combined value of goods and services produced in the country – for the second quarter of 2021 increased at a rate of 6.5 percent, the second-largest since 2003. Combined with the first-quarter GDP of 6.4 percent, Biden celebrated in a tweet that it was the “fastest economic growth in the first half of a year in nearly 40 years.” The GDP under Trump, meantime, was “last among the dozen presidents since 1953,” according to Bloomberg News.