Tom Zirpoli: Despite Trump’s warning, economy doing just fine under Biden | COMMENTARY

As a candidate for president, Donald Trump predicted during a debate that if Biden were elected “you would have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401(k)s will go to hell and it’ll be a very, very sad day for this country.”
Well, President Joe Biden will complete seven months in office and a “depression the likes of which you’ve never seen” is not on the horizon and our 401(k)s have not gone to hell. In fact, the economy has been doing very well under Biden’s leadership. Just look at the numbers.
The gross domestic product – the combined value of goods and services produced in the country – for the second quarter of 2021 increased at a rate of 6.5 percent, the second-largest since 2003. Combined with the first-quarter GDP of 6.4 percent, Biden celebrated in a tweet that it was the “fastest economic growth in the first half of a year in nearly 40 years.” The GDP under Trump, meantime, was “last among the dozen presidents since 1953,” according to Bloomberg News.
On Trump’s last day in office, the Dow Jones closed at 30,930. On Aug. ust 6 last week it closed at 35,208 That’s up 4,278 points or a 13.8 percent improvement with Biden in the White House.
In the past six full months (February through July) of the Biden administration, job growth increased by almost 4 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In July alone the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs and unemployment fell to 5.4 percent from the 6.3 percent Biden inherited in January. Wages, too, are up 4 percent from this time last year.
Trump had a net negative job growth across his four-year term. According to Fortune.com, “When Trump took office in Jan. 2017, U.S. employment was at 145.6 million. In the final jobs report of the Trump administration, “there were 142.6 million employed Americans, down 3 million from Trump’s own inauguration.”
If you go back 15 presidents, writes David Leonhardt in The New York Times, “The six presidents [Roosevelt, Johnson, Carter, Truman, Kennedy, & Clinton] who have presided over the fastest non-farm job growth have all been Democrats. The four presidents [Eisenhower, Bush I, Bush II, and Trump] who have presided over the slowest job growth have all been Republicans.”
Trump is in last place, owning the only negative net job growth of the group.
Remember when Republicans said that the 2017 tax cuts would pay for themselves? We heard the same from George W. Bush when he promoted his 2001 and 2003 tax cuts. In fact, the tax cuts under Bush and Trump added significantly to our national debt, by $5.8 trillion during Bush’s eight years and by $7.8 trillion in Trump’s four years in the White House. Together, they account for $13.6 trillion or 47 percent of our nation’s $29 trillion debt.
President Barack Obama added $8.6 trillion to the national debt over his eight years as he bought his way out of the Great Recession of 2008. Together, the three presidents added a total of $22.2 trillion, or 77 percent of our current national debt.
Trump predicted in July 2018 to Sean Hannity of Fox News: “We have $21 trillion in debt. When this [tax cut] really kicks in, we’ll start paying off that debt like it’s water.” Nine days later he tweeted that his tariffs on imports would “start paying down large amounts of the $21 trillion in debt.” Of course, neither the tax cuts nor the tariffs reduced the national debt.
Under Trump, Republicans cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent in 2017. They said that the reduction would spur the economy and pay for itself. David Leonhardt of The New York Times found that “the evidence now overwhelmingly suggests that recent tax cuts have had only a modest effect on the economy. GDP grew at virtually the same rate after the 2017 Trump tax cut as before it.”
Biden likely will receive a positive vote in the Senate this week on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. For all of his talk about his ability to “get things done,” Trump never sent an infrastructure bill to Congress. Yet, he tried to sabotage Biden’s bill, probably out of jealousy, and threatening Republicans who supported it. At least 18 Republican senators are expected to ignore him and vote for the bill.
Leonhardt looked at economic growth since 1933 and found that “the economy has grown at an annual average rate of 4.6 percent under Democratic presidents and 2.4 percent under Republicans.” That success continues under Biden despite all the negative predictions from his predecessor and other detractors. They may lie, but the numbers don’t.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.