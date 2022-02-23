Tom Zirpoli: It’s always the disrupters who draw the most attention | COMMENTARY

Educators know that you don’t want to give a lot of attention to the disruptive student in your classroom while ignoring the students quietly doing their work. If you do that, the disruptive student’s behavior is reinforced, while the other students are overlooked. This teaches some students that if they want to earn the teacher’s attention, they need to be disruptive.
I think about this when I watch or read the news these days. We sure do give a lot of attention to the disruptive folks in our communities. Whether it be the one guy on an airplane who refuses to wear a mask or the one figure skater who fails a drug test, the media draw our attention to the outliers. Meanwhile, the majority of citizens, trying to do the right thing for themselves, their families, and their community and nation, shake their heads in despair.
The situation in Canada, with a small minority of truck drivers protesting vaccine and mask requirements, provided another good example of this. While more than 90% of truck drivers in Canada are vaccinated and did not support the protesters who closed down several Canadian cities, you would not be blamed, based upon the media attention they received, for thinking that a majority of truck drivers supported their cause.
In fact, in both Canada and the United States, trucking groups and their unions denounced the protests that blocked drivers from working and earning a living. The Teamsters union put out a statement that said: “Our members are some of the hardest workers in the country and are being prevented from doing their jobs.” Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said: “I do not support any disturbance or destruction.” The American Trucking Association said that it “strongly opposes any protest activities that disrupt public safety and compromise the economic and national security of the United States.”
The Canadian protests impacted American workers and businesses, especially car manufacturing on this side of the border. According to the Anderson Economic Group in East Lansing, Michigan, “Lost wages in Michigan alone after the first week of protests tallied more than $51 million” and “During that same period, General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota have lost an additional $155 million.”
As the protests continued, the media started to learn and report that most of the money supporting the Canadian protests was coming from American right-wing groups encouraged by Republican politicians who were not just expressing their support for the protesters, but encouraging them to come to America and close our cities and businesses, too. Sen. Rand Paul, Republican from Kentucky, asked that they shut down the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
These were the same Republicans who passed laws to stop civil rights groups from protesting. In fact, one of the new mandates in the Republican anti-protest laws is that the protests can’t restrict traffic and business, which is exactly what they are now celebrating and encouraging in Canada and the United States.
One of the complaints of these protesters is that they are required to show proof of vaccination when crossing the border. Funny how Republicans are so concerned about unvaccinated border crossings at our southern border but are unconcerned about unvaccinated crossings at our northern border. What could possibly be the difference?
Tucker Carlson of Fox News tweeted that the protests were “the single most successful human rights protest in a generation” as he celebrated the shutdown of car plants in the Midwest. Carlson needs to read some American history if he thinks this was “the most successful human rights protest in a generation.” What did the protests succeed in doing for the average truck drivers’ “human rights” in Canada or America? Absolutely nothing.
Republicans who supported the protests couldn’t care less about truck drivers and their needs. They consistently vote against health care benefits for them — many are independent drivers without company insurance — and are always trying to break the trucking unions that fight for what they really need. When was the last time a Republican in Congress proposed legislation to help truck drivers or, for that matter, the average American worker secure child care, health care, or other basic needs?
Republicans encouraged the truckers in Canada to disrupt the supply chain of auto and other parts necessary to keep America’s economy running. Why? Simply to make things as bad as possible and then blame the sitting Democratic president for the mess.
Eventually, the news media got it right and changed the focus of their coverage from the minority group of protesters to the majority of truck drivers who were against the protests from the start.
Lesson learned: Always dig a little deeper and follow the money. And, by the way, pay less attention to the disrupters and more attention to what the majority of us are trying to do right for our community and nation, even if we don’t make the headlines.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and program coordinator for the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.