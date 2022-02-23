Tom Zirpoli: It’s always the disrupters who draw the most attention | COMMENTARY

I think about this when I watch or read the news these days. We sure do give a lot of attention to the disruptive folks in our communities. Whether it be the one guy on an airplane who refuses to wear a mask or the one figure skater who fails a drug test, the media draw our attention to the outliers. Meanwhile, the majority of citizens, trying to do the right thing for themselves, their families, and their community and nation, shake their heads in despair.