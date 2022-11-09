Tom Zirpoli: Democracy survives, at least in Brazil | COMMENTARY

Prior to the U.S. elections, the world watched as voters in Brazil went to the polls and elected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. It appears da Silva beat Bolsonaro by about 2 percentage points.

This was an important election and the results are being celebrated by democracy-loving people. Brazil is the world’s fourth-largest democracy by population and Bolsonaro, a dictator want-to-be, was taking Brazil down the path of fascism. Of course, he was endorsed by Donald Trump, who has a fondness for dictators.

Bolsonaro governed very much in the mold of Trump. Elected in 2018, he downplayed the COVID-19 virus and, as in the U.S., Brazil had a high number of cases and deaths. Like Trump, Bolsonaro criticized the free press, frequently using the term “fake news” to describe news he didn’t like or news that reflected negatively on him.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro claimed election fraud before the election. According to Jack Nicas, Brazil bureau chief for The New York Times, “Bolsonaro has consistently claimed, without evidence, that Brazil’s electronic voting system is rife with fraud and that the left was planning to rig the vote. As a result, millions of his supporters have lost faith in the integrity of their nation’s elections, according to polls, and many said publicly that they were prepared to take to the streets at his command.”

Nicas goes on to describe the significant amount of misinformation about “voter fraud” found in conservative corners of the Brazilian internet. All of this sounds very familiar to the American experience.

Brazilian truckers protested Bolsonaro’s defeat by blocking roads throughout the nation. I’ve seen this movie before. In America and Brazil, truckers must all follow the same internet sites.

During Bolsonaro’s term in office, he and his supporters made it more difficult for voters in Brazil to vote, flooding the media with conspiracy theories about voter fraud. This is the campaign MAGA Republicans have been waging since the defeat of Trump in 2020.

While Bolsonaro and his supporters have been slow to acknowledge the election results, they were quickly recognized by President Joe Biden and other democratic leaders around the world.

The survival of democracy in Brazil comes at a time when many democracies are being threatened. The anti-democracy candidates all use the same tactics and campaigns. Immigration is their primary fear tactic, forgetting that most of them are descendants of immigrants. Elections are fraudulent unless they win. Conspiracy theories, easily debunked, abound on their preferred social media sites. We see this all right here in America.

After the Brazil loss, the New York Young Republican Committee issued a statement stating “We proudly congratulate @jairbolsonaro on his victory in today’s runoff presidential election. Today’s victory comes in the face of massive opposition; today’s election was riddled with fraud engineered by Lula’s supporters. This fraud will not go unchallenged.” In a second tweet, the group stated, “The media will tell their lies. We will speak the truth.” Then, they tweeted, “It’s time for action. Send in the tanks.”

And this, my friends, is the future of the Republican Party in America. Ignoring the results of democratic elections here and abroad while standing up for the dictators of the world against democracy. Vladimir Putin is smiling in Moscow, I’m sure. His war in Ukraine might be going badly, but his war against democracy in America is going well. Soon, his friends in the Republican Party will be helping him by cutting funding for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.