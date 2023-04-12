Tom Zirpoli: Positive signs for freedom and democracy | COMMENTARY

Despite the actions of the Tennessee legislature in expelling two Black members who protested for stronger gun control, and the revelation that a Supreme Court justice accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in free vacation travel and gifts from a major Republican donor, there were a few victories last week for freedom, democracy and the rule of law. They need to be noted and celebrated.

First, in a slap in the face to Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO expanded last week when Finland officially joined the military alliance. With its 832-mile border with Russia, Finland could see the writing on the wall after Russia invaded Ukraine. This, of course, was the opposite response Putin wanted to see from another neighboring state.

Putin thought he would quickly conquer Ukraine and intimidate other neighboring states to avoid alliances with the United States and NATO. Instead, Finland gave up its neutrality and quickly applied for NATO membership as a matter of national security. Sweden has also applied, and its application is pending.

This is a win for NATO, the United States and our European allies as the wall between Russian aggression and the rest of the world just got stronger. Finland’s military might is a significant addition to NATO’s strength.

Closer to home, Wisconsin voters decided that they had enough of the Republican-aligned Wisconsin Supreme Court and elected by an 11-point margin Janet Protasiewicz, who was supported by Democrats, to fill a vacancy. This election will tip the balance on the court away from Republicans on the bench who supported anti-abortion laws, anti-union laws, and significant gerrymandering that would make it all but impossible for Democrats to gain a majority of seats in the state legislature.

According to historian Heather Cox Richardson, “Political scientists judge Wisconsin to be the most gerrymandered state in the country. The state is divided pretty evenly between Democrats and Republicans, although Democrats have won 13 of the past 16 statewide elections. But despite the state’s relatively even political split, the current district maps are so heavily tilted for Republicans that Democrats have to win the statewide vote by 12 points just to get a majority in the assembly: 50 of the 99 seats. Republicans, though, can win a majority with just 44 percent of the vote.”

In 2018, Cox Richardson noted, Democrats won all four statewide races and 53% of the votes for state assembly. Yet, because of Republican gerrymandering approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Democrats secured just 36% of the seats in the state legislature. When the people of Wisconsin elected Democrat Tony Evers in 2018 with more than 53% of the vote, Republicans in the gerrymandered state legislature held a lame-duck session to strip the new governor of his powers. Polls showed that 82% of Wisconsin voters disapproved of the move, but Republicans moved forward anyway with the support of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

With the election of Protasiewicz, the court will hopefully find the Republicans’ gerrymandering unconstitutional and return the state to majority rule. This is a win for democracy in Wisconsin and America.

Finally, last week former President Donald Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts. According to the indictment, Trump made payments, through his lawyer, to keep his extramarital affairs from hurting his presidential aspirations. He then paid his lawyer back with monthly checks and then reported the payments as legal fees. His lawyer has already pleaded guilty and has served time in jail for his part in the scheme.

This is just one case pending for Trump. His next indictment could come from the state of Georgia related to his efforts to overturn Georgia’s vote for candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

He is also being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith for taking White House documents to his home in Florida and refusing to return them after he was served a subpoena to do so. A Washington Post report found that after receiving the subpoena, Trump went through the classified documents and decided which ones to return and which ones he wanted to keep. According to the Post, this was witnessed by at least one of Trump’s aides. His lawyers then reported, incorrectly, that all the documents were returned. Possible obstruction of justice may be in the cards for this one.

Smith is also looking at Trump’s role in trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the Electoral College count and attack Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate.

The fact that Trump was finally arrested and indicted is a good sign for American democracy and the rule of law. Yet, even during his arrest and court appearance, he received special treatment from the New York court and judge.

I remember Trump stating during a campaign speech that the police should not be so kind when arresting folks. They shouldn’t be concerned, for example, if a suspect hits his head on the door when being placed in a police car. He frequently advocated for and applauded unprofessional police behavior against ordinary suspects. Yet, there he was, without handcuffs, getting special treatment, again.

As comedian Roy Wood Jr. said on “The Daily Show,” we still have more Trump indictments to come and the hope of seeing him receive equal treatment under the law. Regardless, his arrest, finally, is a win for the rule of law in America.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.