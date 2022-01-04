Tom Zirpoli: Controlling the spread of COVID-19 is now in our hands | COMMENTARY

The message I hear from hospital workers is that they are living in two worlds. In their work world, a disaster is occurring right in front of them. This disaster is the product of the daily decisions each of us makes when we decide to have gatherings, not to get vaccinated, and not to wear masks. Then there is their other world — outside of the hospital — where community members are behaving as if the virus is gone, that people are no longer getting sick, and that we can now be carefree. Our hospital workers have been trying to get our attention about what is going on in their world, inside the hospital, but we don’t seem to have the attention span or the interest.