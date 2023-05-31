Tom Zirpoli: Political parties’ differences highlighted by how they prioritize children | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

During negotiations to raise our nation’s debt ceiling, it was interesting to listen to the priorities of Democrats vs. Republican negotiators.

Republicans wanted to cut IRS funding in order to protect their rich friends from paying their fair share. Reducing the debt by repealing previous tax cuts for the rich was also off the table for Republicans. Democrats talked about protecting programs that invest in our nation’s families and children.

Child poverty has a cascading influence on many other variables affecting the overall well-being of children. The long-term costs of child poverty are significant, and long-lasting, and are played out in state-by-state comparisons of the overall well-being of our children in states dominated by Democratic or Republican politicians.

A report on foster care published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation noted the number of children ages 14 to 21 in foster care has dropped significantly in the U.S. from eight per 1,000 children in 2006 to four per 1,000 in 2021. Child neglect, a side effect of child poverty, is the primary variable in the number of children needing foster care.

Federal programs to reduce child poverty has a residual effect of reducing neglect and the need for foster care. That is exactly what happened when, according to data from the Casey Foundation, child poverty decreased to about 17% in 2020 from an average of about 21% between 2008 and 2012.

One of the significant public policies that occurred in 2010 to help reduce child poverty was the passage of the Affordable Care Act. It provided affordable healthcare coverage for millions of families and children. Also included in the ACA was the option to expand Medicaid to more families and children.

As a result, the percentage of children in America without health insurance decreased from 8% in 2008 to 5% in 2020. Another result of the ACA: teen births — directly related to child poverty — were cut in half from 34 per 1,000 teens in 2010 to 15 per 1,000 teens because of the availability of free birth control pills, provided by the ACA.

Unlike tax cuts for the rich which have not benefited ordinary Americans, the ACA has lifted millions of children out of poverty with long-term benefits. Returning to our foster care example, by keeping children out of foster care, we increase high school graduation rates from 79% for children in foster care to 92% for the general population.

We also double enrollment in postsecondary education and training from about 24% for children in foster care to about 50% for their peers in the general population. These two outcomes alone increase life-long employment opportunities, income and tax revenue.

Unfortunately, not all politicians see the benefits of investing in our nation’s children. Currently, 10 states, “all of which either have a legislature controlled by Republicans or have a Republican as governor” according to The Hill, continue to deny their citizens the benefits of expanded Medicaid provided by the ACA. These states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The outcomes of these policy decisions for children are measurable. In state-by-state comparisons looking at the overall well-being of our nation’s children provided by the Casey Foundation, the 10 states with the best outcomes for children are found in mostly Democratic-led states.

These include Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Minnesota. Nine of the 10 states with the worse outcomes for children are Republican-led. These include Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

A report published by the Casey Foundation looked at a state-by-state comparison of the share of children in each state living in a family where the income was less than twice the federal poverty level despite at least one parent worked 50 or more weeks during the previous year.

Using this criterion, the 10 states, in order, with the worse records in 2022, mostly dominated by Republican politicians, were Arkansas (28% of children), Oklahoma, New Mexico, Idaho, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, and Arizona (24% of children).

Nine of the 10 states, in order, with the fewest children living in poverty even as at least one parent worked 50 or more weeks, were led by Democrats. These included Massachusetts (11% of children), New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Maryland, Hawaii, New Jersey, Washington, Alaska, and Virginia (16%).

Even simple investments, like expanding internet access, have significant implications for children and their educational opportunities, and reflect the priorities of our two major political parties. The Casey Foundation looked at households in which internet access is “usually or always available” to children for educational purposes.

The states with the lowest internet access for children were mostly dominated by Republican politicians, led by West Virginia with just 82% of their children having internet access.

The 10 states with the best internet access, mostly dominated by Democratic politicians, are led by Delaware were 99% internet access.

No, not all politicians or political parties are the same. Nor do they share the same values. State-by-state comparisons demonstrate different outcomes for children that reflect those different priorities and values.

If you want to understand differences in priorities and values between our two major political parties, just look at how they treat the children in their care.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.