Tom Zirpoli: Support of Israel does not absolve antisemitism in America | COMMENTARY

I never understood the argument from some Republicans that as long as they support the government of Israel, its occupation of Palestinian land and its treatment of the Palestinian people, then they can’t be called antisemitic.

You hear this argument a lot these days as former President Donald Trump tries to explain his association with people who are antisemitic and Holocaust deniers. Regardless of these associations, Trump sayshe can’t be called antisemitic. After all, he says, as president, he supported Israel and anything it wanted to do.

I have Jewish relatives and friends yet never thought twice about condemning former and soon-to-be (for the third time) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government as necessary and appropriate. I believe Netanyahu has done significant damage to Israel and will continue to do so during his third term as he forms the most right-wing government in the history of Israel. You know he is scraping the bottom of the barrel when Netanyahu’s decision to pick for his interior minister someone recently convicted of tax fraud.

It is no wonder that Trump and Netanyahu got along so well. They have a lot in common. Both are under investigation. Both are noted for aligning themselves with their nation’s fears over their nation’s hopes.

After having dinner with antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, Trump criticized Jewish leaders for not being loyal to him when they expressed their anger over his selection of dinner guests. “Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

While I agree that Trump may have been a great “President for Israel,” he sure made things more difficult for Jews here in America. According to the FBI, hate crimes, specifically targeting American Jews, increased significantly during the Trump administration.

Even Netanyahu called Trump’s association with West and Fuentes “not merely unacceptable, it’s just wrong, and I hope he (Trump) sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it.” I wonder if Trump now thinks that Netanyahu is being “disloyal to him,” too.

Just as we can be supportive of the U.S. and critical of our government, Americans should be free to be critical of the Israeli government or actions were taken by the Israeli government when appropriate. This was especially true during the past tenure of Netanyahu, during which he went out of his way to antagonize Americans, Democrats and Republicans, who didn’t support his policies regarding the treatment of Palestinians, including the building of illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

As stated by Jonathan Weisman writing for The New York Times, “Jewish Republicans rationalize away the bigoted fringe of Mr. Trump’s coalition, arguing that the unsavory supporters in his midst and the anti-Semitic tropes he deployed paled in comparison with the staunchly pro-Israel policies of his administration.” Thus, Jewish groups like the Republican Jewish Coalition welcomed Trump to speak at its recent Las Vegas conference even as he defends Nazi marchers chanting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville, Virginia, and welcomes Holocaust deniers into his home for dinner.

The argument that being pro-Israel is the same as being pro-Netanyahu (or any other Israeli leader), or that supporting anything that the Israeli government does is a pass for Americans, like Trump, to associate with antisemitics is ridiculous. It is equally ridiculous for American Jewish organizations to turn a blind eye to those who support antisemitic behavior in America, against fellow Jewish Americans, as long as they support the Israeli government. It appears to me that protecting Israeli Jews is more important for them than protecting American Jews.

In fact, we need to protect Jews and other religious minorities no matter where they live, including those who live in America. It seems to me that many Republican Jewish organizations are ignoring this bigger picture.

As stated by Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, “The normalization of antisemitism is here” in America, and people like Trump aid in the normalization through actions and words.

When Republican House members like Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia speak at white supremacist meetings at the invitation of known Holocaust deniers, her support of Israel does not absolve her promotion of antisemitism here at home in America. Most American Jews are not comforted by her support of Israel while she associates herself with those who put them at risk here in America.

As David Schraub, Berkley School of Law, wrote in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, “American conservatives continue to demand that they be graded on a massive curve, where a few nice words about Israel earns them a complete get-out-of-antisemitism-free card in America.” He added, “Asking us to excuse threats and provocations against Jews here because one adores Jews when they’re two continents and 6,000 miles away is disrespectful to us both as Jews and as Americans.”

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair of Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.