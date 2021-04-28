Zirpoli: Breaking the blue wall of silence critical for our nation to move forward | COMMENTARY

In my own field of working with individuals with disabilities, the quality of care our clients receive from their caregivers is fundamental to our professionalism. Inappropriate behavior by just one bad actor can be devastating to our agency and our field. It is the responsibility of all of us to monitor the behavior of other employees toward our clients who depend on us for their care and education. Silence is not golden. We all have to be advocates for those placed in our care, even if it means standing up to another employee’s inappropriate behavior.