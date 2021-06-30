Zirpoli: Bishops reveal their politics and hypocrisy | COMMENTARY

This all came to our attention when the bishops voted on June 18 to have a discussion about withholding the Eucharist or Communion, nationwide, to U.S. politicians who do not follow the Church’s doctrine on abortion. Following significant fallout from within and outside of the Church, and a few comments from the Pope, the bishops have announced that they will not follow through on their plan, after all. Still, some folks are wondering why, all of a sudden, the bishops became concerned about connecting the dots between politicians and Church doctrine? The answer, of course, is Biden, the second Catholic President of the United States who happens to be a Democrat.