Top Zirpoli: Biden’s Supreme Court pick a historic moment | COMMENTARY

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan followed up on a campaign promise to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in its 192-year history. Sandra Day O’Connor was his pick. In 2022, President Joe Biden plans to fulfill his campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court 232 years after the court was established in 1789. Like Reagan’s nominee, Biden’s pick will be historic.
Our nation’s court system, an extension of our justice system, is an example of institutional racism in America, something many Republicans deny, but the numbers don’t lie.
Of the 114 Supreme Court justices appointed since the establishment of the court, 98.2% — all but two — have been white. Most, 94.7% — all but six — have been white men. Four, 3.5% percent, have been white women. Only two, 1.8% percent, have been Black men and zero have been Black women.
For the record, Black Americans make up about 13% of our nation’s population and for 232 years have had negligible representation in our nation’s highest court. For Black women, make that zero representation.
The numbers are not great on the federal district and circuit courts, either. Until former President Donald Trump’s term in office, his predecessors tried to increase the representation of minority groups in our nation’s court system. As Elena Mejia and Amelia Thomson-DeVeauz, writing for FiveThirtyEight.com, pointed out: “Over the past few decades, presidents of both parties have made concerted efforts to nominate a more diverse slate of judges, with each president steadily building on the work of the last chief executive of his party. That is, until Trump.”
Eighty-four percent of Trump’s appointees to the federal district and appellate courts were white, and 77% of those appointees were white men. His three appointees to the Supreme Court were all white and two were white men. For comparison, of President Biden’s 42 confirmed federal judges during his first year in office, 78% percent were women. Twenty-nine, or 69%, have been people of color and 52% have been women of color.
Yes, we still have a long way to go. After all, women make up about 51% of our nation’s population, but only 36% percent of the seats on the 13 U.S. Courts of Appeals. And, of course, only 3 out of nine, 33%, of today’s Supreme Court’s members are women. If Biden’s appointee is approved, women will make up 44% of the high court. Progress.
Representation is at the heart of our democracy. Our nation has long been governed by white men who in 2021 represent only about 30 percent of our nation’s population. Yet, white men hold more than 60% of elected offices and an overwhelming majority of judicial seats in our nation’s state and federal court systems. While our nation’s diversity has grown from 25% minority population in 1990 to over 42% in 2020, representation on our nation’s courts has lagged far behind.
As Tariro Mzezewa and Audra Burch wrote in The New York Times: “The expected appointment will become a historic moment in the court’s lumbering progress toward diversity. Louis Brandeis, the first Jewish justice, was appointed in 1916. Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice, ascended to the court in 1967. Justice O’Connor joined 14 years later in 1981. And Sonia Sotomayor took the bench in 2009, becoming the first Hispanic jurist. With each nomination, the court got closer to representing America.”
Republicans, however, see this differently and are efficient at smearing women of color for government jobs, especially those appointed by Democrats. Just ask Lisa Cook, President Biden’s nominee to serve on the Federal Reserve’s seven-member Board of Governors. Cook is Black and, according to several Senate Republicans, she is unqualified for the job. However, she has significantly more qualifications than all of the current members appointed by Republicans, most of whom are attorneys, not economists.
Cook has a doctorate in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. Her specialty is macroeconomics and international economics. She is a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University. She sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s board of directors and previously served on the White House Council of Economic Advisers. This “unqualified” woman will be one of the most qualified members ever to sit on the Federal Reserve if the Senate approves her appointment.
Compare Cook’s qualifications to President Trump’s pick, Michelle Bowman, who won approval by all of the Republican senators. Bowman has a degree in journalism and advertising and went on to law school. She doesn’t have the educational background or experience for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. But she is white, a Republican, and she received unanimous approval by Senate Republicans.
As stated by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the attacks on Cook “are racist, sexist and just plain dumb.” We should expect the same behavior by Republicans after Biden’s historic nominee to the Supreme Court.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mdaniel.edu.