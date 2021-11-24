Tom Zirpoli: Surrounded by wonderful people, I have much to be thankful for | COMMENTARY

I will end this journey in June when I retire after 26 years. I will miss the wonderful people I have come to know as an important part of my life. Indeed, I work with about 230 dedicated employees — they are my heroes — working as part of our Target Community & Educational team. They provide direct care to more than 230 children and adults with disabilities throughout the year. In dealing with COVID-19 over the past 18 months, they kept most of our services operational. The few programs we did suspend for a couple of months were quickly reopened as we reorganized to keep everyone as safe as possible. I am grateful for the lessons my colleagues have taught me on how to be a good boss and, importantly, a better person. I hope that over the years I have returned the favor by building a positive work culture and environment.