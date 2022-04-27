Top Zirpoli: For Republicans, it’s a week of say one thing, do the opposite | COMMENTARY

Last week, the Florida Republican Party declared war on Disney and math books. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on tape acknowledging former President Donald Trump’s responsibility for the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and his plan to ask for Trump’s resignation. Trump’s former White House chief of staff and self-declared champion for voter integrity was found to be registered to vote in three states while using a false address in one of them. Also last week, pictures were released showing Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn at a party dressed in women’s lingerie, a bra, and sporting earrings and a woman’s necklace. Just weeks ago, Cawthorn accused Republicans of inviting him to “cocaine-fueled orgies.”

But, hey, look at those gas prices!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked Disney World’s self-governing “privileges” in Florida because of Disney’s advocacy for the rights of LGBTQ students in the state’s schools. Disney is currently responsible for providing and paying for public services within their vast properties, such as garbage collection, police, and fire services. When the new law goes into effect, those services will have to be picked up by Central Florida’s Orange and Osceola counties at significant cost to the counties, which anticipate the need for a 20% increase in local taxes to cover the additional services. But since the two counties are Democratic-leaning, DeSantis isn’t concerned.

Disney provides employment to more than 80,000 Floridians and brings billions of tourism dollars into Florida. It seems, however, that Republicans are only pro-business as long as the business agrees with their anti-LGBTQ agenda.

When he isn’t at war with Disney and the LGBTQ community, DeSantis is at war with educators and education in general. Last week, he took aim at math textbooks used in his state. It seems that many of the math books in Florida display too much diversity in their examples, or “prohibited topics,” as described by the DeSantis administration. So, he banned many of them.

Talk about cancel culture!

The New York Times looked at 21 of the banned books to try to understand why. It seems that the banned books touched on “self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, social awareness and relationship building” in their examples and illustrations.

Research has demonstrated that teaching children these social skills promotes higher test scores and fewer mental health issues. But DeSantis disagrees. He views social-emotional learning as a “distraction” from math. “Math is about getting the right answer. It’s not about how you feel about the problem.” How ironic from a guy who proclaims that the man who received 7 million fewer votes won the last presidential election.

Chris Rufo, right-wing activist and DeSantis supporter, said that teaching kids social skills “rewired their behavior according to the dictates of left-wing ideology.” But education and developmental specialists, like Dr. Stephanie Jones of Harvard Graduate School of Education, say that asking teachers to ignore children’s social development in schools is a recipe for disaster.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy was heard on a tape recording of conversations with fellow Republicans saying that Donald Trump bore “some responsibility” for the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is heard to say, “Let me be very clear to all of you, and I have been very clear to the president: He bears responsibilities for his words and actions. No if, ands or buts.”

McCarthy also said that Trump told him that he understood that he had “some responsibility for what happened and he’d need to acknowledge that.”

The McCarthy tapes document that many Republicans defending Trump today understood then that Trump was trying to overturn our presidential election and our democracy. Not one Republican on the call with McCarthy challenged his statements. However, they are all afraid of the political repercussions of telling the truth and defending our democracy.

Republicans have made hay out of election fraud claims that have not stood up to reality. Mark Meadows, Trump’s White House chief of staff, made a big deal about election fraud after his boss lost his reelection bid. Meadows became a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, which holds election integrity as its primary mission.

While Meadows was warning us of voter fraud of which he had no evidence, we have come to discover that Meadows was registered to vote in three states: North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. Moreover, his registration in North Carolina was likely illegal because Meadows listed a false home address on his registration form. The address is real, but he didn’t actually own the home he listed or live there, and he voted in North Carolina via an absentee ballot using the false address.

Regarding Congressman Cawthorn: I respect and defend his/her choice to dress like a woman. I only wish that he/she would advocate for others who are under attack by his/her fellow Republicans for trying to support students who are also exploring their gender identify.

Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.