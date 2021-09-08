Tom Zirpoli: It shouldn’t take personal experience to learn the threat of COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers are the same. They don’t trust the medical establishment until they have a personal encounter with COVID-19. Then they want the best medical care science can provide, experimental or not, to save their lives. Leave them alone, they said. Don’t tell them what to do, they demanded. Then, after they get sick, they expect doctors and nurses to risk their lives to care for them. They didn’t want to do what was necessary to protect themselves – be personally responsible and get vaccinated and wear a mask. Now, sick with COVID-19 and clogging up hospitals, they expect others to take care of them at a great cost to society. Hundreds of doctors and nurses have died taking care of people who refused to take care of themselves.