Tom Zirpoli: Thank you, 2021 heroes, for stepping up in a difficult year | COMMENTARY

Carroll Hospital went from having 23 COVID cases admitted on Dec. 1 to 59 cases by Dec. 22. In addition, by Dec. 19, 16 Carroll Hospital employees had been infected, likely while working. These hospital employees have been working short-staffed under the most difficult of circumstances. Most of their admitted patients are unvaccinated and it has to be extremely frustrating for them to have to put their own health and well-being on the line, unselfishly, for so many selfish people who refuse to do the right thing for themselves, their families, our community, and our nation. These hospital employees are also 2021 heroes.