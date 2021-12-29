Tom Zirpoli: Thank you, 2021 heroes, for stepping up in a difficult year | COMMENTARY

It has been another difficult year dealing with the COVID-19 virus, which continues to mutate and infect more of our family members and friends. At times like these, however, the real heroes step up and help us move forward. For them, we should all be thankful.
First, I have to thank our employees at Target Community & Educational Services, Inc. for working so hard through all of this. In our business, we can’t just shut down and walk away. Our friends with disabilities whom we serve live in our homes, and many more depend on us for daily care and support. Our employees have continued to work through it all.
As I write this column, one of my clients who lives in one of our homes is being transported to the hospital with COVID. He, like 97% of our clients, is vaccinated and boosted. Yet, his disabilities and medical conditions place him at risk. Meanwhile, the staff in that home continue to work and do what they need to do to serve and support their clients. They put their own health at risk in order to serve others.
The same can be said for all the other agencies serving our citizens with disabilities in Carroll County and beyond. Thank you to the employees of the ARC of Carroll County, Flying Colors, and Penn-Mar. You are all 2021 heroes.
As the omicron variant of COVID spreads far and wide, our Carroll Hospital employees are being overrun with sick patients like never before. In just the month of December, positivity rates went from about 5% at the beginning of the month to almost 13% at the end of the month. At the start of December, Maryland was seeing about 1,143 new cases per day. Now, Maryland is seeing about 6,869 cases per day.
Carroll Hospital went from having 23 COVID cases admitted on Dec. 1 to 59 cases by Dec. 22. In addition, by Dec. 19, 16 Carroll Hospital employees had been infected, likely while working. These hospital employees have been working short-staffed under the most difficult of circumstances. Most of their admitted patients are unvaccinated and it has to be extremely frustrating for them to have to put their own health and well-being on the line, unselfishly, for so many selfish people who refuse to do the right thing for themselves, their families, our community, and our nation. These hospital employees are also 2021 heroes.
I went to visit a friend in a Virginia nursing home a couple of weeks ago. To get in, I had to show my vaccination card, be tested on the spot, and then be sent to an isolated room to meet with my friend. Nursing homes have been slammed by COVID. Yet, the staff working with my friend were positive, friendly, and supportive. They have every reason in the world to feel overwhelmed and negative, yet they smiled and provided my friend with a positive place to live out the remaining days of his life. The nursing home employees in our nation are 2021 heroes.
Thank you to all the pharmacies who test, vaccinate, and get us the medication we need during COVID. You have come to our Target offices and distributed more than 600 vaccinations and boosters to our clients and employees. You are literally saving lives and you are also our heroes of 2021.
Of course, we can’t forget our teachers and other educators in our schools who have worked in the most difficult of situations, in-person and virtually. And thank you to those politicians and parents who recognize what these teachers do for our children — and for our nation — and show their support by word and deed. You are also the heroes of 2021.
Thank you to the grocery store workers and all the workers at places where we shop who wear masks all day to keep us safe, and to all the shoppers who return the courtesy by wearing masks. Thank you for keeping us in food and other necessary supplies these past two years.
There are many more heroes of 2021, of course, and I hope you will let your heroes know you appreciate them the next time you run into someone who makes a difference in your life, even during these difficult days of COVID-19.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.