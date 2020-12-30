Zirpoli: With so many threatened by education, you can call me Al | COMMENTARY

My mom and dad did not attend college. Their goal, however, was to make sure their child did. They understood that a formal education was important, not only for our long-term financial security, but for our growth and development. While some try to dismiss the importance of college, we only need to look at the recent 2008 Great Recession to see the benefits. When the general unemployment rate hit 10 percent, it was 5 percent among college graduates and 2.5 percent among people with master’s degrees. You can correctly state that college is not for everyone without dismissing the value of the degree.