Zirpoli: Compromised Trump leaves candy store open for Putin, Russians | COMMENTARY

With the Trump administration on the way out, it seems that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting in his last attacks on America while he still can. The White House acknowledged that hackers attacked many parts of our federal government computer and email systems, several national security agencies, and many private businesses. Experts believe that Russia is responsible and described the hack as “the most sophisticated, and perhaps among the largest, attacks on federal systems in the past five years” according to David Sanger in The New York Times. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated, “we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians.”
It seems that Putin is bookending Trump’s four years in office with major cyber-attacks on our nation. President Trump, however, continues to protect Putin and suggested it could be China, without any evidence. I’m still waiting for my Republican friends to explain why they support a president who protects Putin over American infrastructure, troops, and diplomats.
Trump recently fired the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security, Christopher Krebs, because Krebs reported that the 2020 presidential election was secure and rebutted Trump’s claims of election fraud. Was this just a coincidence?
Putin seems to know that while his friend is still in the White House, there will not be counter-attacks against him or Russia. And so, once again, Putin gets away with another attack on our nation without paying a price; not even a minor reprimand from the president.
Putin did finally decide to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election. He was one of the last foreign leaders to reach out to Biden, staying loyal to Trump for as long as possible.
“Vladimir Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.
But Putin was not the last person to congratulate Biden. That would be dozens of Republican officials who seem to have less faith in our American democracy and election system than the Russian president.
Sen. Mitch McConnell did finally congratulate the president-elect, one day after Putin’s congratulatory statement. One must wonder what Putin knows about American democracy that the senate majority leader doesn’t.
“The fact that it took six weeks for my colleagues to recognize reality and stop undermining our Democratic process is sad and disappointing,” stated Senator Dick Durbin. CNN’s Anderson Cooper added, “So, six weeks, dozens of court cases, two Supreme Court rejections, one fascist rally, four stabbings, countless threats against election officials who were just doing their jobs and more than $200 million in deceptive Trump fundraising since the election: A slow clap, everyone, for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”
Russia is also thought to be behind microwave attacks on dozens of American diplomats and their families in Cuba and Russia. Many of these diplomats have long-lasting brain injuries and are no longer able to work. Mission accomplished and no response from Trump.
Also, according to The New York Times, “American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing … American troops.” “The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump” in March. And while officials “developed a menu of potential options — starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop … the White House has yet to authorize any step.”
Why is Trump afraid to criticize Putin? The question is not if Trump is compromised, but how he is compromised.
For four years, Trump has placed his friendship with Putin over his oath to protect Americans, even our diplomats and troops. In the years to come, we will find out why Trump is so beholden to Putin. For four more weeks, however, Trump is leaving the candy store open for his Russian friend while he picks off American targets.
As stated by Sanger: “Mr. Putin’s long delay in offering congratulations, while President Trump has refused to accept the election results, was widely viewed as a prelude to a frosty relationship between the Kremlin and Mr. Biden’s White House.”
Well, yes, finally, we will have a president who can and will stand up to Putin and defend our nation against these attacks on our infrastructure, troops, and diplomats. The only person Biden will be sending love letters to is his wife.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.