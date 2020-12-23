Zirpoli: Compromised Trump leaves candy store open for Putin, Russians | COMMENTARY

With the Trump administration on the way out, it seems that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting in his last attacks on America while he still can. The White House acknowledged that hackers attacked many parts of our federal government computer and email systems, several national security agencies, and many private businesses. Experts believe that Russia is responsible and described the hack as “the most sophisticated, and perhaps among the largest, attacks on federal systems in the past five years” according to David Sanger in The New York Times. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated, “we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians.”