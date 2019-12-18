Trump has a history of discrediting Time’s Person of the Year recipients. In 2015, Trump stated that “They picked a person who is ruining Germany” after Time selected German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In 2017, Trump tweeted that he was going to be named Time’s Person of the Year but that he “took a pass” because, “I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.” In addition to Time stating that Trump’s story is false, no one believes that Trump “took a pass” on being selected Person of the Year because he would have to sit for a major photoshoot. More lies.