Zirpoli: The show must go on even as court losses mount for Trump administration | COMMENTARY

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, stated on CNBC that Trump had “declined to secure millions of additional doses of Pfizer” vaccine “when it had the chance” months ago. Gottlieb is now on the Pfizer board and added, “Pfizer has gone ahead and entered into agreements with other countries to sell them some of that vaccine.” Now, the United States will need to wait its turn, regardless of Trump’s worthless executive order saying that Americans will receive vaccines before we send them to other countries. Trump has no say in where Pfizer sells its vaccines.