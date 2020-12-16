Zirpoli: The show must go on even as court losses mount for Trump administration | COMMENTARY

As one tweeter, Joes Stacks, wrote, “Trump’s legal team has more COVID cases than wins in court” while challenging the outcome of the November presidential election. This was in response to news reports that Jenna Ellis, a Trump lawyer, tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House Christmas party last week.
Yes, the White House is having Christmas parties. It seems that they never miss an opportunity to host another virus spreader event, even as daily deaths in America top 3,000.
The Ellis announcement follows the news that Trump’s lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has COVID and has likely spread it around in the multiple states where he has traveled arguing that his boss won the November election.
For the record, President-elect Joe Biden received 81.2 million votes (51.4 percent) to Trump’s 74.2 million votes (46.9 percent). That’s 7 million more votes for Biden. Biden defeated Trump by significantly more votes and the same number of electoral college votes as Trump received in 2016 which Trump described as a “massive landslide.” Yet, Trump continues to say he won the election; a good strategy to raise money from gullible Americans willing to send their hard-earned money to a billionaire who doesn’t seem to pay much in taxes.
The Associated Press is keeping track of the over 50 court cases that Trump and Giuliani have lost challenging the election across several battleground states. All but one has been rejected or dropped, frequently by Trump-appointed judges. Even Trump’s Supreme Court majority decided his case had no standing. Even Rush Limbaugh questioned Giuliani’s strategy to overturn an American election and his team’s strange behavior during press conferences.
The Supreme Court case was initiated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who is under criminal investigation for fraud and abuse of power. Many think his Supreme Court gimmick was an effort to earn himself a pardon. According to the Texas Tribune, “eight of Paxton’s most senior aides told law enforcement they believe Paxton broke the law.” Among other things, Paxton is accused of using his office to secure favors for a major donor who, on Paxton’s request, found a job for a woman Paxton was having an affair with.
Nevertheless, 18 other Republican state attorneys general and 126 Republican members of Congress signed on to Paxton’s case to overturn the election results in four states that went for Biden. History will remember their names and their children and grandchildren will live with the shame.
As Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in a Pennsylvania court, “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy … calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
No proof, but it is a great way to raise funds. Trump understands this and so he continues his con-man show, raising millions of dollars off of the ignorance of his devoted followers.
Trump wants credit for the quick rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. But, as Pfizer is quick to point out, they didn’t receive any assistance from the Trump administration. “We didn’t accept federal government funding solely for the reason that we wanted to be able to move as quickly as possible with our vaccine candidate into the clinic,” said John Young, Pfizer’s chief business officer. Young also mentioned that he did not want his company involved in politics.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, stated on CNBC that Trump had “declined to secure millions of additional doses of Pfizer” vaccine “when it had the chance” months ago. Gottlieb is now on the Pfizer board and added, “Pfizer has gone ahead and entered into agreements with other countries to sell them some of that vaccine.” Now, the United States will need to wait its turn, regardless of Trump’s worthless executive order saying that Americans will receive vaccines before we send them to other countries. Trump has no say in where Pfizer sells its vaccines.
While Trump tries to take credit for a vaccine he had nothing to do with, many of his supporters are already saying that they will not get vaccinated, citing conspiracy theories like how the vaccine is a scheme by Bill Gates to take over the world and that the vaccine will alter people’s DNA and allow the government to track them.
It seems that the anti-vaccine movement is entering a new level of stupid.
Anyway, who has time to get a vaccination when there are so many White House Christmas parties to attend? No masks necessary, of course!
Like the circus it is, the show must go on.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.