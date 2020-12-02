Zirpoli: Republicans stuck with bratty child who won’t move out of the house | COMMENTARY

It is interesting that while a majority of Trump supporters believe, without any evidence, that there was fraud in the election of Joe Biden, they refuse to believe, despite overwhelming evidence, that Russia helped in Donald Trump’s election. And isn’t it interesting that Russian president Vladimir Putin has yet to congratulate Biden?
He must be terribly disappointed to lose his White House apologist.
Trump is upset that his legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, is making him look bad. So instead of firing Giuliani, who routinely makes a fool of himself, he fired Sidney Powell, one of Giuliani’s female assistants, who stated, with Giuliani at her side, that Venezuela, Cuba, Antifa, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, and the late Hugo Chavez rigged the election.
Wow! Who knew Democrats could be that organized and does Giuliani know that Chavez has been dead for 10 years? Former Republican Governor Chris Christie called the president’s legal team “a national embarrassment.”
I wonder if Republicans understand that the same “fraudulent” ballots that elected Biden also elected at least eight new Republicans in the House and a majority in the Senate? For you Democrats out there who “stole” the election for Biden: Please explain why you couldn’t do anything about those Senate and House seats?
Trump told his followers that the media would stop talking about COVID-19 after the election. They believed him, of course, just as they believed him when he said months ago that the virus would disappear like a miracle. As Republican columnist David Brooks wrote in The New York Times, “The Republican Party has become detached from reality.”
Trump said that he would be too busy to play golf if elected president. Yet, even as thousands of Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, Trump continues to play golf. According to thegolfnewsnet.com, Trump played his 300th game of golf on Nov. 26.
Trump wants to stay in power but doesn’t seem to want to do any of the work, especially when it comes to helping ordinary Americans deal with COVID-19 and a failing economy.
He is making time to care for his friends in prison or who are heading to prison, however. Pardon, anyone? The so-called “law and order” president has a soft spot for those loyal to him, regardless of their lawlessness or crimes. And if a pardon buys their silence about all of their Russian contacts, all the better.
“If I don’t win, you’re going to see a crash like you’ve never seen before,” Trump told a group of business leaders in February about the stock market. Vote for Trump or your 401(k) accounts would go “down the tubes,” and “disintegrate and disappear,” he said.
Wrong, again, Mr. President. On the day before the election, the Dow Jones closed at 26,930. When the markets closed Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Dow Jones was up to 29,823. That’s a 9% increase since Biden won the election. As one financial advisor told me: Wall Street prefers Biden’s stability over Trump’s chaos.
I wonder how many of Trump’s supporters are still waiting for that health care plan he has been promising to be out “in a couple of weeks” that will protect Americans with pre-existing conditions? How many years has he been saying that?
Regardless of all the deception and lies, his supporters will remain loyal to him, even over the health of their own family or the well-being of our nation. I imagine the falsehoods will continue through Jan. 20 and beyond. Case in point: General Services Administrator Emily Murphy finally gave the approval for Biden to begin his transition. She said in her statement that she did so “independent” of any advice from the White House. A few minutes later Trump tweeted that she did so on “his recommendation.” Murphy denies that Trump was involved in her decision. More lies. More chaos.
Trump may want to run for president in 2024. Thus, he wants to keep control of the Republican Party until then. Democrats are hoping this is true and many Republicans, some who have presidential aspirations of their own, are wondering how they got stuck with this guy. I can explain it to them in the same way that I explain a bratty, spoiled child to parents: You raised him that way.
Like wimpy parents, Republicans, you repeatedly made excuses for Trump’s inappropriate behavior or you remained silent, even as he tried to overthrow an American election. Now, he is your spoiled child who won’t move out of the house. You made your bed; sleep well. Without real power, Trump has become mere entertainment for the rest of us.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.