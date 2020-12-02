Zirpoli: Republicans stuck with bratty child who won’t move out of the house | COMMENTARY

Regardless of all the deception and lies, his supporters will remain loyal to him, even over the health of their own family or the well-being of our nation. I imagine the falsehoods will continue through Jan. 20 and beyond. Case in point: General Services Administrator Emily Murphy finally gave the approval for Biden to begin his transition. She said in her statement that she did so “independent” of any advice from the White House. A few minutes later Trump tweeted that she did so on “his recommendation.” Murphy denies that Trump was involved in her decision. More lies. More chaos.