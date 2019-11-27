Lorance was the most interesting on Trump’s pardon list. On the day of his pardon, he was serving a 19-year sentence in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, for murder. He was a rookie lieutenant in the Army, assigned to Afghanistan to command a platoon. On his second day on the job in 2012, he ordered his platoon to fire on unarmed villagers who posed no threat to his platoon. Several villagers were killed. According to testimony from his own platoon members, “He then called in false reports over the radio to cover up” his actions. Lorance was turned in by his own platoon members.