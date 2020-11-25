Zirpoli: Ranked-choice voting among election’s many ballot initiatives | COMMENTARY

State-wide ranked-choice voting for state primary, congressional, and presidential elections is used in Maine, and in more than 20 US cities, according to Fairvote.org, It is being looked at by other states as a way to eliminate political party power over who may run in general state-wide elections. It also gives equal footing to third-party candidates who might do well in a general election but are not included in the current primary system dominated by the major political parties. Look out for more of these initiatives in the future.