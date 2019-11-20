Petra Moser and Shmuel San looked at what happened in the 1920s when the United States instituted a national quota system based on ethnicity to preserve the “ethnic character” of our nation’s science community. Immigration was cut from 800,000 in 1921 to below 300,000 by 1925. Moser and San documented a significant reduction of scientists and inventors into the United States. Patents in the U.S. fell by almost 60 percent. They stated that “different perspectives and approaches of immigrants were actually quite important” and that “the damage that restricted immigration had on American science lasted a very long time.”