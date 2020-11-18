Zirpoli: With many splitting their ticket, Americans voted for divided government | COMMENTARY

Biden won about 2.4 percentage points more than the average Democratic nominee for House seats, according to estimates by RealClearPolitics.com. He also did better than the Democratic nominees for Senate in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina. The Democratic candidates in the House who lost their seats were considered more liberal than Biden. For example, according to The New York Times, while Biden won Nebraska’s second Congressional district by almost seven points, Kara Eastman, a Bernie Sanders-style Democrat, lost her race by almost five points.