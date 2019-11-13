The story of President Donald Trump’s shakedown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been, thus far, told from the American point of view. Witnesses from the State Department, National Security Agency, and White House have testified to Congress that Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and other aides, held multiple meetings to pressure the young president. They told Zelensky that if he wanted a meeting with Trump and, more importantly, congressionally approved military aid to defend themselves from Russian, he would need to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and into unproven accusations that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered with our 2016 presidential election.