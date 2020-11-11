Zirpoli: Despite obstacles, Americans voted in record numbers | COMMENTARY

Republicans did their best to try to stop us from voting last week and to keep our votes from being counted. They limited drop-off ballot boxes in Texas to make it difficult for voters in large cities to vote. They tried to stop the counting of ballots where they were ahead, but demanded that all the votes be counted in states they were behind. They even tried, with some success, to corrupt the United States Postal Service to delay the delivery of ballots in strategic locations (Democratic strongholds).
Their efforts failed. Americans voted in record numbers anyway — 150 million of us, perhaps, when all the votes are counted.
They could not squash our democracy and they could not quiet our voice.
President-elect Joe Biden is projected to receive over 75 million votes when all is said and done. Trump will secure around 71 million votes. That will put President-Elect Joe Biden in first place for the number of popular votes received by a presidential candidate in the United States. The previous record was held by Barack Obama with 69 million in 2008.
According to fivethirtyeight.com, Biden’s total popular vote as a share of the U.S. population will be about 33.7 percent. This is also a record. Ronald Reagan previously held that record with 31.3 percent.
Interestingly, Biden becomes only the sixth vice president to ascend to the presidency. His win marks the seventh time in the last eight presidential elections that a Democratic presidential candidate has won the popular vote. In two of these elections (George W. Bush vs. Al Gore in 2000 and Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton in 2016), the Republican candidate won the Electoral College while losing the popular vote. A total of five presidential elections have been won by candidates without winning the popular vote. John Adams (1824), Rutherford Hayes (1876), and Benjamin Harrison (1888) join Bush and Trump.
Since Franklin D. Roosevelt won over 54.7 percent of the popular vote in 1940, the president with the highest percent of the popular vote was Lyndon Johnson in 1964 with 61.1 percent, followed by Richard Nixon with 60.7 percent in 1972. These were significant accomplishments, but in a day when our nation was less polarized.
According to cookpolitical.com, Biden may hit the 51 percent mark when all the votes are counted which, by the way, will be just one point less than his polling average calculated by fivethirtyeight.com prior to the election.
Bill Clinton has the honor of winning the White House twice without securing over 50 percent of the vote. He won 49.2 percent in 1996 and 43.9 percent in 1992 when a third-party candidate, Ross Perot, secured 18.9 percent of the vote, the most by a third-party candidate since 1912.
George W. Bush and Donald Trump joined Bill Clinton in getting into the White House without a majority of the voters behind them. Bush was elected president in 2000 with 47.9 percent of the votes and Trump in 2016 with 46 percent of the votes. Trump will end up securing just shy of 48 percent of the vote in 2020, which is higher than his polling average cited by fivethirtyeight.com.
Of course, more recent presidents have a much larger population for a greater source of votes than say John F. Kennedy who became president in 1960 with just 34,220,984 votes.
In recent history, Ronald Reagan had the largest Electoral College victory in 1984 when he won every state in the nation with the exception of Minnesota, the home state of his opponent, Walter Mondale. Reagan also has the distinction of winning the presidency by the largest percentage margin in recent history. He beat Jimmy Carter by 9.7 percentage points, a record which will likely hold for some time.
Our democracy has survived another national election, no thanks to the current occupant of the White House and some Republican governors who did their best to squash our votes. They have, however, taught us how fragile our democracy is. We have learned how a few politicians can abuse their power and place our democracy at significant risk. In the end, however, our votes were counted and our voices heard.
If there is one major lesson from the last four years, it is this: It matters who sits in the White House. It matters who holds the majority in the Senate and House. Only by voting, however, can we have a voice in those important decisions.
Let’s hope voting becomes an American habit.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.