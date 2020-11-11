Zirpoli: Despite obstacles, Americans voted in record numbers | COMMENTARY

Republicans did their best to try to stop us from voting last week and to keep our votes from being counted. They limited drop-off ballot boxes in Texas to make it difficult for voters in large cities to vote. They tried to stop the counting of ballots where they were ahead, but demanded that all the votes be counted in states they were behind. They even tried, with some success, to corrupt the United States Postal Service to delay the delivery of ballots in strategic locations (Democratic strongholds).